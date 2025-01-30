Photos: In Rehearsal for ALTERATIONS At The National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre has released first look rehearsal photos for Bush Theatre Artistic Director Lynette Linton’s (Blues for an Alabama Sky, Shifters) revival of award-winning Guyana-born British writer Michael Abbensetts’ (Sweet Talk, Empire Road) era-defining comedy Alterations.

Illuminating the Guyanese experience of 1970s London and highlighting the aspirations and sacrifices of the Windrush generation, this new production will be the largest ever staging, reinvigorated with additional material by writer Trish Cooke (Black Street Mammy). Alterations is part of the Black Plays Archive based at the National Theatre, an online catalogue of the first professional production in the UK of plays written by Black British, African, and Caribbean playwrights.

Full cast includes Karl Collins (Nine Night) as Horace, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Small Island) as Buster, Raphel Famotibe (Wonder Boy) as Courtney, Richard Emerson Gould ( The Vaudevillains) as Ensemble + Understudy Mr Nat, Tyler Fayose (Phoenix Rise) as Ensemble + Understudy Walker, Joshua John (Romeo & Juliet) as Ensemble + Understudy Courtney, Arinzé Kene (Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Story) as Walker Holt, Colin Mace (War Horse) as Mr Nat, Samuel Nunes de Souza (The Prince and the Pauper) as Ensemble + Understudy Horace/Buster, Yolanda Ovide (Slave: A Question of Freedom) as Ensemble + Understudy Darlene and Cherrelle Skeete (Hanna) as Darlene Holt.

Walker Holt has big dreams for his tailor’s shop, and an even bigger order to complete. Over the course of 24 hours, he must work tirelessly to satisfy his new client’s impossible tailoring needs. But as the night goes on, it’s not just the trouser hems that start to fray, as tensions rise, and Walker’s friendships and relationships are pushed to their limits. His success comes at a cost, but what price is he willing to pay?

Director Lynette Linton is joined by set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, movement director Shelley Maxwell, composer XANA, sound designer George Dennis, wigs, hair and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa, fight director Kate Waters, casting director Naomi Downham, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder, dramatherapist Wabriya King, associate set and costume designer Natalie Johnson and staff director Kaleya Bax.

Playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 20 February to 5 April 2025, press performance on Thursday 27 February 2025, 7pm. Tickets are on sale now, nationaltheatre.org.uk.

Comments