Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends; First Look at New Cast
Booking for the reimagined one-part production extends through to 5 September 2027.
The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have announced that over 110,000 new tickets are now on sale as booking for the reimagined one-part production extends through to 5 September 2027. To mark the first cast who have taken to the Palace Theatre stage in the reimagined one-part production, the show has released first-look new photos. Check out the photos below!
The new cast comprises Ethan Rouse as Albus Potter, Zoë Rainey as Ginny Potter, with Hasia Akwaboah playing Rose Granger-Weasley. Adam Jackson-Smith will play Draco Malfoy and Bill Stanley also joins the cast to play his son Scorpius Malfoy. They will perform alongside continuing cast members David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley and Naana Agyei Ampadu as Hermione Granger.
They are joined by Dewayne Jameson Adams, David Annen, Jacqueline Beaumont, Jensen Bedford, Angeline Bell, Tatum Confrey, Robert Curtis, Nick Dennington, Shakhai Estwick, Miah Hasselbaink, Tim Hibberd, Becky Hoyle, Max Hutchinson, Danny Ivy, Emma Louise Jones, Laura June Ness, Louise Ludgate, Shreya Lallu, Nathan Muwowo, Jocelyn Prah, Claire Redcliffe, Ewan Rutherford, Joshua Talbot, Nathaniel Tan, Callum Tempest, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley and Aidan Garrett Wilkins.
19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to mark a decade on the London stage since it opened at the Palace Theatre in 2016. During this time, the West End production has welcomed over 300,000 first time theatregoers and has now been seen by over 2.5 million people. Over the past 10 years the production has become global success having been by seen more than 14 million people worldwide, with a record 60 major honours globally including a record-breaking 9 Laurence Olivier Awards - the highest number awarded for a play, and 6 Tony Awards. There are 5 productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child currently running worldwide – in London, New York, Tokyo, the Netherlands and a North American tour. Previous productions have been staged in Hamburg, Melbourne, San Francisco and Toronto.
Now booking to 5 September 2027, tickets for the reimagined one-part production, which is told in one complete performance, are priced from £25. The performance schedule for the one-part production is Tuesday to Saturday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 1pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm.
The access performances currently on sale are as follows – British Sign Language Performances on Sunday 17 January 2027 at 2:30pm and Sunday 9 May 2027 at 2:30pm, and Captioned Performances on Sunday 31 January 2027 at 2.30pm and Sunday 16 May 2027 at 2.30pm.
Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
David Ricardo-Pearce
Cast
Hasia Akwaboah and cast
Cast
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