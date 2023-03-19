Photos: Go Inside THE OLIVIER AWARDS 2023 WITH MASTERCARD NOMINEES' CELEBRATION

On Friday 17 March, the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard hosted their Nominees' Celebration, in partnership with Cunard at The Londoner hotel, the world's first super boutique hotel in the heart of London's theatre district.

Notable nominees such as Rose Ayling-Ellis, Beverley Knight, Rob Madge, Rafe Spall and Giles Terera were in attendance, among many of the other nominated theatremakers.

Check out photos from the event below!

Guests were served a light afternoon tea complemented by Taittinger champagne and Cunard macarons, whilst mingling and meeting fellow nominees.

During a short presentation, the co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre, Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, and President Eleanor Lloyd, honoured the recipients of the Industry Recognition award. The four winners include casting director Pippa Ailion; Andrew Bruce, founder and Chairman of Autograph Sound Design; Amanda Parker, founder and former Director of IncArts UK; and finally Executive Chairman & joint Chief Executive of PW Productions Peter Wilson.

The presentation also honoured the winners of this year's Laurence Olivier Bursary. The scheme has been run by the Olivier Awards since 1987, supporting exceptional talent facing financial difficulties in their final year of drama school. Previous bursary winners have included Michaela Coel, Ewan McGregor and Michael Sheen.

This year's Laurence Olivier Bursary winners:

Daniel Apea

Allie Aylott

Rebecca Bell

Christian Cooper

Neeve Dilworth

Conor Doran

Aimee Ebsworth

Jasmine Elcock

Charles Kofi Afedzi Entsie

Melodie Karczewski

Emily Kathryn

Yasemin Mutlu

Eliza Parry-Williams

Liam Prince-Donnelly

Abdul Sessay

Lindo Shinda

James Taheny

Eve von Elgg

Shannon Watson

The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. The highlights will be shown on ITV that same evening.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs, of SOLT said:

"We were delighted to meet so many of our honoured guests at this afternoon's event, which has only made us more excited to celebrate their achievements once again at the upcoming ceremony when the winners will be revealed.

"It was an honour to present our recipients with their Industry Recognition awards and recognise their outstanding contribution to the theatre industry. It was wonderful to see our nominees, partners and members coming together to celebrate so many fantastic achievements.

"And finally, congratulations to the Olivier bursary winners. We are grateful that, once again, we are able to support emerging talent in the industry during such a crucial stage in their careers."

Established in 1976 and run by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are regarded as Britain's most prestigious stage honours.

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) is a not-for-profit organisation which represents approximately 230 London-based producers, theatre owners and managers, including all the major subsidised theatrical organisations in London. SOLT runs the Olivier Awards, West End LIVE, TKTS, Theatre Tokens, Kids Week, the New Year Sale and Official London Theatre.

Looking beyond the announcement to the wider work of London's theatre sector, the nominations could not have come at a more crucial time. Ahead of the Spring Budget in Westminster, the Society of London Theatre are leading the call for the government to maintain the higher rate of theatre tax relief, which has galvanised the world-beating productions and performances nominated today by providing the financial environment for increased investment in a challenging climate.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. Follow us on Twitter: @MastercardUK

EDWARDIAN HOTELS LONDON

Edwardian Hotels London is one of the UK's largest privately owned hotel groups, which has been operating and developing its hospitality portfolio, including upscale five- and four-star luxury hotels, since Jasminder Singh OBE began his career within the hospitality industry in 1977; forming the beginnings of what would become Edwardian Hotels London.

The Londoner, Edwardian Hotels London's latest opening, is the world's first super boutique hotel in London's Leicester Square and incorporates 350 bedrooms and suites, six concept eateries and bars, The Residence, The Retreat, private screening rooms, seven inspiring meeting spaces and a stunning ballroom for 850 guests. It is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts' prestigious Legend Collection.

Edwardian Hotels London also owns and operates The May Fair, The Edwardian Manchester, both part of premium lifestyle brand Radisson Collection, 10 Radisson Blu Edwardian hotels across London and a range of luxury restaurant and bar brands, including the award-winning Kitchen concept restaurants; May Fair Kitchen, Bloomsbury Street Kitchen, Peter Street Kitchen, Leicester Square Kitchen, Monmouth Kitchen and Mayfair Bar, as well as Steak & Lobster and Scoff & Banter. ABOUT CUNARD:

CUNARD

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

INDUSTRY RECOGNITION BIOGRAPHIES

Pippa Ailion MBE is a Casting Director.

Pippa has cast over 200 productions internationally. She was Resident Associate Director at the Old Vic, casting three seasons of European classics for Jonathan Miller at the Old Vic between 1987 and 1991. After several years as an English and Drama teacher in Brixton, her career in the theatre began in 1972 as an actor, production assistant, company manager and resident director. She was head of the BA Acting course at Central School of Speech and Drama from 1994 -1997. She continues to teach at several Drama schools, inspiring new talent to enter the industry.

Her current credits include Ain't Too Proud; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; TINA - The Tina Turner Musical; The Book of Mormon and The Lion King.

Andrew Bruce is the founder and owner of Autograph Sound.

A pioneering sound designer, Andrew began his theatre career at Glyndebourne Festival Opera in 1968 and was appointed head of sound at the Royal Opera House in 1971. A year later he co-founded Autograph Sound Recording, a leading British sound design and equipment rental company, now responsible for numerous productions worldwide. Over the past 50 years, Autograph has become a cornerstone of sound design and has supported the growth of some of the best new talent in the business.

He was also an associate designer on several notable shows in the West End, such as Evita, Cats and Starlight Express. His original design credits include Les Misérables, Chess, Into the Woods, MAMMA MIA!, Sweeney Todd, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins.

Amanda Parker is the founder and former director of Inc Arts UK.

Her work has advocated for the creative, contractual and economic rights of the UK's ethnically diverse arts sector workforce. Her previous Equalities, Diversity and Inclusion roles include her leadership of the BBC's recruitment and awareness campaign for the launch of BBC Radio 1Xtra, and as Head of Communications for Directors UK, Amanda was responsible for overseeing the UK's first industry-wide research into gender diversity in TV directing.

A former broadcaster for the BBC, Amanda's previous roles include Development Producer for BBC Arts (TV) and BBC Radio and Music, as well as Campaigns management for BBC Education. Recognition for her work in EDI advocacy and campaigns include CRE Race in the Media, Royal Television Society, MIND Mental Health in the Media and the Stephen Lawrence Foundation awards.

Her charity, the Harvey Parker Trust, is hosting its launch concert 'Love In Mind' on April 30 at the Southbank Centre.

Peter Wilson MBE is Executive Chairman and Joint Chief Executive of PW Productions.

Peter's first West End production was Arnold Wesker's Annie Wobbler in 1985. Since then, his West End, Broadway and UK and international touring productions include The Woman in Black and An Inspector Calls. As producer and director he has worked with - among others - the National Theatre, the RSC, Matthew Bourne, Ed Hall, I Fagiolini, Peter Hall, Stephen Daldry, Hampstead Theatre and the Tricycle.

Until December 2016 Peter combined his commercial work as a theatrical producer with responsibility for Norwich's busy and successful 1,300-seat Theatre Royal. He is Chair of Ed Hall's Propeller and on the board of Theatre Royal Stratford East.