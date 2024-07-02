Judi Dench and Siân Phillips Named First Female Members of the Garrick Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Judi Dench and Siân Phillips have been named as the first women members of the Garrick Club, Independent reports. This comes after the private members’ club voted in May to admit women for the first time since it was founded in 1831. Prior to this ruling, no woman was allowed into Garrick without an invitation and without a man accompanying them.

The club's annual general meeting was held on Monday evening, during which Dench and Philips were given a fast-tracked membership.

According to the club's rulebook, the "general committee may in its discretion elect four members each year in consideration of their public eminence or distinction". Therefore, four women can be added to the membership list by the end of this year.

About The Garrick Club

The Garrick Club, founded in 1831, is a private members’ Club situated in the heart of London’s West End and Theatreland.

The Club provides excellent dining facilities, accommodation, exclusive member events, an important theatrical library that includes many manuscripts and documents and the most comprehensive collection of theatrical paintings and drawings in existence. The Garrick Club also has reciprocal arrangements with several other private members’ clubs around the world.

Learn more at https://www.garrickclub.co.uk.

