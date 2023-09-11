Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for COMPOSITOR E at Omnibus Theatre

Following the success of recent co-productions including FIJI, THE GIRL WHO WAS VERY GOOD AT LYING and DRUM, Omnibus Theatre is presenting Charlie Dupré’s Compositor E, directed by the Omnibus Theatre’s Artistic Director Marie McCarthy.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Published by Methuen Drama and longlisted for the Bruntwood Playwriting Prize in 2022. The play follows 17-year-old apprentice typesetter, John, working on a commission of Shakespeare’s first-ever complete works as he processes his turbulent upbringing and is presented in line with the 400th anniversary of the publication of the First Folio.

Celebrating the power and joy of words, Compositor E explores the many unlikely fingerprints that write and re-write history. Running from 22 September to 7 October, with previews from 19 September this new in-house production announced within the season marking Omnibus Theatre’s 10th Birthday and fuses its heritage as a Library with its current life as an independent theatre.