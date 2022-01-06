Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For THE GLOW at The Royal Court Theatre

The Glow by Alistair McDowell will be onstage at The Royal Court Theatre from January 24th until March 5th, 2022.

The Glow, written by Alistair McDowell, will be playing at The Royal Court Theatre in Sloane Square, London from January 24th until March 5th, 2022. Press night will be on January 27th at 7 pm. Directed by Vicky Featherstone, the show features Fisayo Akinade, Rakie Ayola, Tadhg Murphy, and Ria Zmitrowicz. For more information, click here.

The show takes place in an asylum in 1863, centering around a woman incarcerated there who cannot remember her identity. A spiritual medium chooses her as a new assistant, helping to reveal the mysterious woman's past and new powers. The Glow has been supported by a gift from Charles Holloway. Further support has been received from members of The Glow Production Circle. The play was also the 2018 Pinter Commission, an award given annually by Lady Antonia Fraser to support a new commission at the Royal Court Theatre.

Photo Credits: Helen Murray

Ria Zmitrowicz, Rakie Ayola, Fisayo Akinade

Ria Zmitrowicz, Rakie Ayola

Ria Zmitrowicz, Fisayo Akinade

Rakie Ayola, Ria Zmitrowicz, Fisayo Akinade, Tadhg Murphy

Rakie Ayola, Ria Zmitrowicz, Fisayo Akinade

Ria Zmitrowicz

Tadhg Murphy, Ria Zmitrowicz

Ria Zmitrowicz, Rakie Ayola

Tadhg Murphy

Ria Zmitrowicz, Tadhg Murphy, Fisayo Akinade, Vicky Featherstone

Company

Vicky Featherstone, Tadhg Murphy

Vicky Featherstone, Ria Zmitrowicz

Fisayo Akinade, Ria Zmitrowicz

Tadhg Murphy, Ria Zmitrowicz

Ria Zmitrowicz

Fisayo Akinade

Tadhg Murphy

Ria Zmitrowicz, Fisayo Akinade

Fisayo Akinade

Rakie Ayola

Rakie Ayola, Fisayo Akinade

Fisayo Akinade, Rakie Ayola

Alistair McDowall

Rakie Ayola


