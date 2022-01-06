Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For THE GLOW at The Royal Court Theatre
The Glow by Alistair McDowell will be onstage at The Royal Court Theatre from January 24th until March 5th, 2022.
The show takes place in an asylum in 1863, centering around a woman incarcerated there who cannot remember her identity. A spiritual medium chooses her as a new assistant, helping to reveal the mysterious woman's past and new powers. The Glow has been supported by a gift from Charles Holloway. Further support has been received from members of The Glow Production Circle. The play was also the 2018 Pinter Commission, an award given annually by Lady Antonia Fraser to support a new commission at the Royal Court Theatre.
Photo Credits: Helen Murray
