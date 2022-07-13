Photos: Get a Behind The Scenes Look At NUREYEV LEGEND AND LEGACY

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 13, 2022  

Take a look behind the scenes at dancers performing in Nureyev Legend and Legacy as they rehearse in London. Shows from 5-12 September at Theatre Royal Drury Lane will see an international cast of 22 leading ballet dancers come together to celebrate the legacy of the great Rudolph Nureyev.

Featuring William Bracewell, Yuhui Choe, Alina Cojocaru, Cesar Corrales, Guillaume Côté, Benjamin Ella, Francesco Gabriele Frola, Emma Hawes, Francesca Hayward, Daichi Ikarashi, Oleg Ivenko, Germain Louvet, Natascha Mair, Maia Makhateli, Vadim Muntagirov, Yasmine Naghdi, Natalia Osipova, Xander Parish, Iana Salenko, Marcelino Sambé, Alexandr Trusch and Marianna Tsembenhoi.

Audiences will enjoy a programme of nine classical ballet excerpts representing highlights in Nureyev's career, hand-selected by former Royal Ballet principal Nehemiah Kish.

Nureyev Legend and Legacy will be hosted and introduced by former Director of The Royal Ballet Dame Monica Mason and acclaimed actor and filmmaker Ralph Fiennes. On the opening night, this introduction will be live, with a filmed version screened at the performances that follow.

Nureyev Legend and Legacy | Theatre Royal Drury Lane
5 September 7.30pm
6 & 12 September 2pm and 7.30pm
Tickets from £25

Natalia Osipova and Marcelino Sambé

Natalia Osipova and Marcelino Sambé

Yuhui Choe and Benjamin Ella

Francesca Hayward and William Bracewell

Francesca Hayward and William Bracewell

Emma Hawes and Francesco Gabriele Frola

Emma Hawes and Francesco Gabriele Frola

Photos by ???????Andre Uspenski



