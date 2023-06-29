Photos: First Look at THE SWELL World Premiere at Orange Tree Theatre

The production runs through 29 July.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Orange Tree Theatre, Damsel Productions and The Women’s Prize for Playwriting are presenting THE SWELL by Isley Lynn.

Get a first look at photos below!
 
Director: Hannah Hauer-King; Designer: Amy Jane Cook; Lighting Designer: Elliot Griggs;
Sound Designer and Composer: Nicola T Chang; Assistant Director: Sam Woo
 
Counting down the days to their wedding, Annie and her fiancé Bel are visited by an unexpected guest. An old friend of Annie’s: free spirit and troublemaker Flo, who announces she’ll be staying with them until their big day. This surprise reunion evolves into a complicated love triangle with dangerous consequences that threaten to destroy Annie and Bel’s happily ever after ...

Photo credit: Ali Wright 

Jessica Clark and Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Jessica Clark and Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Jessica Clark and Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Jessica Clark, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, and Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Ruby Crepin-Glyne and Jessica Clark

Ruby Crepin-Glyne and Jessica Clark

Ruby Crepin-Glyne and Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Ruby Crepin-Glyne and Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Ruby Crepin-Glyne and Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, Jessica Clark and Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Shaun Snow and Sophie Edward

Shaun Snow and Sophie Edward

Sophie Edward and Sophie Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Sophie Edward and Sophie Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Sophie Edward

Viss Elliot Safavi




