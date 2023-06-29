Photos: First Look at THE SWELL World Premiere at Orange Tree Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre, Damsel Productions and The Women’s Prize for Playwriting are presenting THE SWELL by Isley Lynn.

Get a first look at photos below!



Director: Hannah Hauer-King; Designer: Amy Jane Cook; Lighting Designer: Elliot Griggs;

Sound Designer and Composer: Nicola T Chang; Assistant Director: Sam Woo



The production runs through 29 July.





Counting down the days to their wedding, Annie and her fiancé Bel are visited by an unexpected guest. An old friend of Annie’s: free spirit and troublemaker Flo, who announces she’ll be staying with them until their big day. This surprise reunion evolves into a complicated love triangle with dangerous consequences that threaten to destroy Annie and Bel’s happily ever after ...