Photos: First Look at THE FELLOWSHIP at Hampstead Theatre

Production images have been released for the world premiere of The Fellowship, an electrifying, hilarious and gripping new play by Roy Williams. Directed by Paulette Randall, The Fellowship will run until 23 July 2022.

Check out the photos below!

Set in modern Britain, The Fellowship cast comprises of Rosie Day (Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, Southwark Playhouse; Microwave, National Theatre), Ethan Hazzard (Raised by Wolves, HBO; The Long Song, BBC One), Trevor Laird (Small Island and One Man, Two Guvnors, National Theatre), Suzette Llewellyn (Running with Lions, Lyric Hammersmith; EastEnders, BBC One), Yasmin Mwanza (Spider-Man: Far from Home, Marvel Studios, Sony and Columbia Pictures; Girls, Talawa Theatre Company) and Cherrelle Skeete (Fun Home, Young Vic; The Phlebotomist, Hampstead Theatre).

Director Paulette Randall, is joined by designer, Libby Watson; lighting designer, Mark Jonathan; sound designer, Delroy Murray; casting director, Briony Barnett CDG; associate director, Grace Joseph and assistant designer, Roma Farnell.

Children of the Windrush generation, sisters Dawn (Cherrelle Skeete) and Marcia Adams (Suzette Llewellyn) grew up in 1980s London and were activists on the front line against the multiple injustices of that time. Decades on, they find they have little in common beyond family... Dawn struggles to care for their dying mother, whilst her one surviving son is drifting away from her. Meanwhile, high-flying lawyer Marcia's affair with a married politician might be about to explode and destroy her career. Can the Adams sisters navigate the turmoil that lies ahead, leave the past behind, and seize the future with the bond between them still intact?

Photo Credit: Robert Day