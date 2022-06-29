Photos: First Look at MOMENT OF GRACE at the Hope Theatre, Islington

All new production images have been released for Moment of Grace at The Hope Theatre, Islington. Performances run 28th June - 16th July.

Based on personal testimonies, Moment of Grace is about Princess Diana's famous visit to the UK's first AIDS ward and its impact on three people - Andrew, an AIDS patient, Jude, a nurse, and Donnie, a fireman estranged from his son. James Taylor-Thomas (EastEnders, BBC; Belgravia, ITV) will play Andrew, Narisha Lawson (Doctors, BBC; The New Worst Witch, ITV) will portray Jude, and Donnie will be brought to life by Richard Costello (Death of England, National Theatre; Gladiator, Dreamworks/Universal).

Written by Bren Gosling, the play has been created in association with the National HIV Story Trust, a charity set up by a group of volunteers to ensure the true history of the HIV/AIDS pandemic of the 1980s and 1990s is not forgotten. On Saturday 9th July, there will be a 45-minute panel Q&A after the matinée performance chaired by BAFTA-nominated TV and film producer Paul Coleman, Trustee and Founder of NHST. Joining Bren, and the cast will be guest panellists Theresa Burns, who worked as an HIV nurse in London in the 1980s, and Dr Robert Miller, who was present at Diana's visit to Middlesex Hospital in 1987. Along with material from NHST and other sources, Robert's personal account of the day helped Bren to write Moment of Grace. Theresa knew Shane Snape, an HIV positive nurse who inspired one of the characters in the play, and to whom this production is dedicated.

Photo Credit: Edward Baxter