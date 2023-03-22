Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at James Norton and More in Ivo van Hove's A LITTLE LIFE

The production opens in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 5 April with previews from 25 March.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Ivo van Hove's English language première of Hanya Yanagihara's critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life, begins performances on the West End this week. Check out all new photos below!

Van Hove directs James Norton (Jude), Luke Thompson (Willem), Omari Douglas (JB), Zach Wyatt (Malcolm), Elliot Cowan (Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb), Zubin Varla (Harold), Nathalie Armin (Ana), and Emilio Doorgasingh (Andy). The production previewed at Richmond Theatre from 14 to 18 March; ahead of opening in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 5 April with previews from 25 March, and runs until 18 June; before transferring to the Savoy Theatre from 4 July to 5 August.

A LITTLE LIFE follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past.

But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.




Laura Pitt-Pulford, Anna Unwin, and Danielle de Niese Join Michael Ball in ASPECTS OF LOVE Photo
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Anna Unwin, and Danielle de Niese Join Michael Ball in ASPECTS OF LOVE
Olivier Award-nominated Laura Pitt-Pulford joins the cast of Aspects of Love to play Rose, Anna Unwin will play Jenny and the internationally renowned soprano, Danielle de Niese will play Giulietta. Learn more about the production here!
GöteborgsOperans Danskompani Presents the UK premiere of SKID/SAABA Photo
GöteborgsOperans Danskompani Presents the UK premiere of SKID/SAABA
GöteborgsOperans Danskompani presents the UK premiere of SKID/SAABA, an evening of works by French Belgian choreographer Damien Jalet and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Sharon Eyal in Sadler's Wells Theatre from Thursday 11 – Saturday 13 May 2023.
Blippi Returns To The UK With Brand New Show BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Photo
Blippi Returns To The UK With Brand New Show BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR
Following the success of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated UK debut show, Blippi: The Musical, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment with Carter Dixon McGill Productions are proud to announce that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will see the return of the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across the UK.
Seven Dials Playhouse Unveils Updated Artistic Policy and Innovative Associate Programme Photo
Seven Dials Playhouse Unveils Updated Artistic Policy and Innovative Associate Programme
Seven Dials Playhouse has developed a new Associate Artist Scheme, announcing its first two Associate Artists. The Scheme provides an opportunity for artists and creatives, working nationally and internationally, to engage with and collaborate on the organisation’s programmes. Seven Dials Playhouse has also introduced a new Artistic Policy to shape the organisation’s ongoing programmes, and this policy will form the basis of their new season of work.  

More Hot Stories For You


Guy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music HallGuy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music Hall
March 22, 2023

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the beloved classic Under Milk Wood, award-winning solo performer Guy Masterson brings Dylan Thomas' most famous and enduring work to Wilton's Music Hall for one week only.
Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary TourPhotos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
March 21, 2023

Brand new production photographs of the cast of Titanic The Musical have been released  (21 March 2023) as the show continues its journey of the UK and Ireland.
Creative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London PalladiumCreative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London Palladium
March 21, 2023

FOURTH WALL LIVE has announced the full creative team, band, singers and dancers joining Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE at the London Palladium.
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
March 21, 2023

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up TourExtra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
March 21, 2023

Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
share