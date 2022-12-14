Photos: First Look at JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium

All new production photos have been released for Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium. The panto plays from 10 December 2022 to 15 January 2023 this Christmas with a cast led by Dawn French, Julian Clary, Alexandra Burke, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Louis Gaunt, Rob Madge and Natalie McQueen.

Once again directed by Michael Harrison, Jack and the Beanstalk features lavish new set designs from Mark Walters and costume designs from Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium. Harrison's production has choreography by Karen Bruce, with lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Gareth Owen and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Jack and the Beanstalk is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End his credits include The Drifter's Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Gypsy, The Bodyguard, Annie and Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. Crossroads Pantomimes is the world's biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.