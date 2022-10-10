Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at David Tennant and More in GOOD at the Harold Pinter Theatre

GOOD plays a strictly limited 11-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre until Saturday 24 December 2022.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Performances have begun for Dominic Cooke's new production of C.P. Taylor's GOOD, starring David Tennant, Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small. Further casting includes Jim Creighton, Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Edie Newman, Lizzie Schenk and George Todicã.

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, GOOD plays a strictly limited 11-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre until Saturday 24 December 2022 (press night Wednesday 12 October).

Check out all new production photos below!





More Hot Stories For You


Royal Opera Partners With Balenciaga For THE LAST DAYS Costume DesignRoyal Opera Partners With Balenciaga For THE LAST DAYS Costume Design
October 7, 2022

The Royal Opera have announced their partnership with Balenciaga. The House has selected specific pieces from its Fall 2022 and Winter 2022 collections for the Last Days costumes.  
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE BAND'S VISIT at the Donmar WarehousePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE BAND'S VISIT at the Donmar Warehouse
October 7, 2022

The European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses’ multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band’s Visit, directed by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst opened at the Donmar Warehouse. See photos from opening night here!
GET UP STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL Will Release Cast Recording Next WeekGET UP STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL Will Release Cast Recording Next Week
October 7, 2022

'GET UP STAND UP!”, the Original Cast Recording of the award-winning hit West End musical of the same name, will be released on 10 October 2022.
MAMMA MIA! Wins Best Theatre Production In The Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2022MAMMA MIA! Wins Best Theatre Production In The Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2022
October 7, 2022

Global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! won Best Theatre Production in the 2022 held at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on 5 October. 
PETER PAN'S LABYRINTH Comes to the VaultsPETER PAN'S LABYRINTH Comes to the Vaults
October 7, 2022

Multi award-winning comedy trio Sleeping Trees are returning with another festive mash up, this year taking JM Barrie's beloved boy who would not grow up, adding 20 years and 50 pounds, and sending him to the depths of the Labyrinth with just a Faun to help him.