Photos: First Look at David Tennant and More in GOOD at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Performances have begun for Dominic Cooke's new production of C.P. Taylor's GOOD, starring David Tennant, Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small. Further casting includes Jim Creighton, Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Edie Newman, Lizzie Schenk and George Todicã.

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, GOOD plays a strictly limited 11-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre until Saturday 24 December 2022 (press night Wednesday 12 October).

Check out all new production photos below!