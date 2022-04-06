Photos: First Look at DIRTY HEARTS at the Old Red Lion

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run Tues 5th - Sat 30th April 2022.

Apr. 6, 2022  

Pine Street Productions present Dirty Hearts by Paul Murphy, directed by Rupert Hands, now playing at the Old Red Lion. Performances run Tues 5th - Sat 30th April 2022.

Simon wants a better world. Laura knows it's not so easy. Ben always weighs the cost. Julienne knows every decision has a price. Love, friendship and a $150 million painting. But which of them is the real thing?

Creative

Designer - Sophia Pardon
Lighting Designer - Hector Murray
Stage Manager - Lydia Holford
Assistant Director - Enrico Liou

Cast

Isabel Della-Porta
John MacCormick
Allegra Marland
Pierro Niel-Mee

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben and John MacCormick as Simon

John MacCormick as Simon

Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben & Isabel Della-Porta as Laura

Isabel Della-Porta as Laura

Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben & Allegra Marland as Julienne

John MacCormick as Simon

John MacCormick as Simon

Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben & Allegra Marland as Julienne

Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben

John MacCormick as Simon

Allegra Marland as Julienne

Allegra Marland as Julienne & John MacCormick as Simon

Isabel Della-Porta as Laura & Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben

Allegra Marland as Julienne

Allegra Marland as Julienne & John MacCormick as Simon

