Photos: First Look at DIRTY HEARTS at the Old Red Lion
Performances run Tues 5th - Sat 30th April 2022.
Pine Street Productions present Dirty Hearts by Paul Murphy, directed by Rupert Hands, now playing at the Old Red Lion. Performances run Tues 5th - Sat 30th April 2022.
Simon wants a better world. Laura knows it's not so easy. Ben always weighs the cost. Julienne knows every decision has a price. Love, friendship and a $150 million painting. But which of them is the real thing?
Creative
Designer - Sophia Pardon
Lighting Designer - Hector Murray
Stage Manager - Lydia Holford
Assistant Director - Enrico Liou
Cast
Isabel Della-Porta
John MacCormick
Allegra Marland
Pierro Niel-Mee
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben and John MacCormick as Simon
John MacCormick as Simon
Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben & Isabel Della-Porta as Laura
Isabel Della-Porta as Laura
Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben & Allegra Marland as Julienne
John MacCormick as Simon
John MacCormick as Simon
Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben & Allegra Marland as Julienne
Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben
John MacCormick as Simon
Allegra Marland as Julienne
Allegra Marland as Julienne & John MacCormick as Simon
Isabel Della-Porta as Laura & Pierro Niel-Mee as Ben
Allegra Marland as Julienne
Allegra Marland as Julienne & John MacCormick as Simon