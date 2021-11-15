Photos: FROZEN and its Stars Take Over Covent Garden

This Christmas Disney's Frozen freezes Covent Garden piazza as part of Disney Theatrical Productions' continued partnership which began with their first Pop Up Shop in 2018. As part of the festive installation, a Frozen Forest has appeared, with snow fall every hour from noon until 7pm alongside other magical touches across the area, including the Insta-famous Infinity Chamber having an icy makeover to appear Frozen, with an additional 3D neon installation at both the Long Acre and Floral Street entrances.

Check out photos from the opening day below!

On 13th November, as part of a special one-off event from 10am to 6pm, Europe's leading ice manufacturer, The Ice Co, launched a series of nine ice sculptures of the much-loved characters from Frozen The Musical which will be displayed throughout the piazza for families to enjoy - including Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and many more.

On the same day, from 1 - 4pm, The Ice Co live carved an ice sculpture of Sven for passers-by to see in action in Covent Garden. In addition, a giant ice wall was also installed, carved with Frozen, and families are welcome to try their hand at ice sculpting.

Frozen opened to critical acclaim last month at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. With a multi award-winning creative team - music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage, and the company is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa), Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.