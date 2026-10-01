Photos: FRANZ & MARIE at Charing Cross Theatre

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ACOM and Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited have released production photos from Franz & Marie, now playing at Charing Cross Theatre through Saturday, November 14, 2026. Check out the photos below.

Brenock O’Connor and Jade Oswald lead a 14-member actor-musician company in the new musical, inspired by Georg Büchner’s Woyzeck. The adaptation takes a feminist approach to the story, placing Marie alongside Franz Woyzeck at the center of the narrative.

Set in war-torn late 19th-century Europe, the musical follows a platoon of young soldiers stationed at an isolated outpost, awaiting further orders. Haunted by nightmares since returning from the front, Franz Woyzeck agrees to medical experiments conducted by the army doctor to supplement his income and support Marie and their baby. The mounting pressures lead to disastrous consequences.

O’Connor stars as Woyzeck and Oswald as Marie. They are joined by Steve Simmonds as Sergeant Ursid, Paula James as Zella, Richard Emerson Gould as Doctor Simian, Matthew Heywood as Drum Major Varg, Max Alexander-Taylor as André Schmitt, Mark Meadows as Captain Peccary, Eve Polycarpou as Vashti, and Elaine Hua Jones as Kat. Antony Lam, Anna-Marie Piazza, Emily Panes and Tom Aubrey, making his professional stage debut, complete the ensemble.

The indie-folk score was originally commissioned by Korean musical theater company ACOM and created by Chris Broderick and Rob Shepherd, members of The Singing Loins. Their adaptation of Woyzeck was staged at Seoul’s LG Arts Center in 2014 and has been reimagined as Franz & Marie for the Charing Cross Theatre production.

Franz & Marie features a book and lyrics by Chris Broderick and music by Rob Shepherd and Chris Broderick. The new adaptation is by Teresa Howard, with additional music, arrangements and orchestrations by Steven Edis.

Michael Oakley directs, with choreography by Ben Wright.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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