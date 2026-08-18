Photos: Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters Host WEST END WOOFS 2026

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All new photos have been released from the 2026 WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) held at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden on Saturday 15 August. Check out the photos below!

Bringing together much-loved talent of the West End and their four-legged friends, WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) is a live dog and cat adoption event hosted by Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters, working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work.

Adoptees made their West End debut on stage alongside some of the West End’s favourite stars from Hamilton, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Oliver! Paddington and The Devil Wears Prada with special guests including Janie Dee, Richard Dempsey, Peter Egan, Cole Escola, Sarah Hadland, Bonnie Langford, Jak Malone, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb and Jac Yarrow.

The participating shelters and rescue groups taking part in this year’s WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) were Pro Dogs Direct, Saving Saints Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue South, Noah's Ark Dog Rescue, Home Run Hounds, All Dogs Matter, Peterborough Cat Rescue, and Fetcher Dog. All proceeds from the event will benefit the great work they do.

Photo Credit: Alan West

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