Photos: Cyndi Lauper Meets KINKY BOOTS Stars Ahead of UK Tour

Last week, legendary singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Cyndi Lauper sat down with the stars of the brand new production of KINKY BOOTS, Johannes Radebe (Lola) and Dan Partridge (Charlie Price) to chat about the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour ahead of her appearance at Glastonbury this weekend. KINKY BOOTS opens at Curve on 17 January 2025.

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singer who wrote the score for the musical said " Kinky Boots is one of the things I’m proudest of in my career, and I’m so excited that audiences will get to see it again, in a new production. It’s like a happy pill – and we could all use some of that right now! I can’t think of a better time or place to relaunch this special show in its place of origin.”

KINKY BOOTS The Musical was a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005. After inheriting his family's failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

The production will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher and casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA. KINKY BOOTS is produced by ROYO and CURVE.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan



