Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the Queens of SIX in the West End

Amy Di Bartolomeo, Amanda Lindgren, Claudia Kariuki, Dionne Ward-Anderson, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe and Meesha Turner are starring in SIX at the Vaudeville Theatre. Check out all new photos below!

Electrifying musical 'SIX' by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss has truly become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It is now being enjoyed as much as ever in its new West End home, the Vaudeville Theatre. It continues its sold-out UK Tour and has finally opened in New York to stunning reviews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway, and is due to reopen in Australia this December at the Sydney Opera House.

'SIX' is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting for 'SIX' is by Pearson Casting. Associate directors- Franny Anne Rafferty and Grace Taylor. Associate Choreographers - Freya Sands and Melody Sinclair Resident Director - Amber Sinclair-Case Resident Choreographer - Nicole Bondzie, Associate Musical Supervisor - Katy Richardson.

Box office: 0330 333 4814

www.nimaxtheatres.com