Photos: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY In Rehearsal at Curve Leicester

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Leicester's Curve theatre has released rehearsal photography for its Made at Curve Christmas musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will run at Curve from Saturday 21 November 2026 to Saturday 16 January 2027. Leicestershire actor Jonny Fines plays the eccentric and mysterious Willy Wonka. Fines has appeared in numerous Made at Curve productions, including as the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz (2022), as Johnny in My Beautiful Laundrette (2019), as Zack Mayo in the UK tour of An Officer and a Gentleman – The Musical (2018) and as Kenickie in Grease (2016). His stage credits also include Annie (Piccadilly Theatre and UK tour), The Sound of Music (UK tour) and Avenue Q (UK tour). On screen, Fines' credits include The Jetty (BBC), Devi (Sky Arts), EastEnders (BBC) and Coronation Street (ITV).

The role of our hero and golden ticket winner, Charlie Bucket, is shared by Lucas Kerr, Jett Moises, William Stafford and Theo Wake.

Charlie's Grandpa Joe is played by David-Michael Johnson (Starlight Express, international tours and We Will Rock You, UK tour). Curve leading lady Molly Lynch returns to Leicester as Mrs Bucket, following Made at Curve productions of My Fair Lady and The Sound of Music.

Playing Violet Beauregarde is Serei Knight-Francis, Shamiso Nyamuda and Tida Nyamuda. The role of Mr Beauregarde is played by Lejaun Sheppard (Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre).

The role of Mike Teavee is shared by Kyrelle Lammy, Leo Hollingsworth and Samuel Smith. Rachel Izen returns to Curve as Mrs Teavee, having previously performed in productions of Billy Elliot, The Sound of Music and Kinky Boots.

Matilda Hennessy, Rose Jammeh and Sophie Purnell play Veruca Salt. Mr Salt is played by Darren Bennett (Titanique, Criterion Theatre, Grease, Curve, Dominion Theatre and UK tour, Scrooge and The Importance of Being Earnest, Curve).

Augustus Gloop is played by Thomas Burton, George Consterdine and Benjamin Dalton. Lizzie Bea (Sister Act, UK tour and Hairspray, London Coliseum) plays Mrs Gloop.

Michelle Cornelius (The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre) plays Grandma Josephine, Thea Jo Wolfe (The Mad Ones, The Other Palace) plays Grandma Georgina, Samuel Sarpong-Broni (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) plays Grandpa George, Liam Doyle (Kinky Boots, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum) plays Jerry, Sinead Kenny (The Producers, Garrick Theatre) plays Cherry and Aisha Davis (The Harder They Come, Theatre Royal Stratford East) plays Mrs Green.

The company also includes ensemble cast members Elsie Buckley (Death Note: The Musical, Barbican), Ru Fisher (Kinky Boots, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum), Liam McEvoy (Kinky Boots, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum), Billy Medlin (Jack & The Beanstalk, Aylesbury Waterside) and Hannah Nuttall (Bank of Dave the Musical, Curve and Lowry). Making his professional debut, Jordan Dixon joins Rachel Jayne Picar (A Chorus Line, Curve, Sadler's Wells and UK and Japan tours) as onstage swings, with Joseph Craig (Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre) and Tori McDougall (Kinky Boots, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum) as offstage swings.

A Community Company of over twenty young people, many from Leicestershire and the East Midlands, will join the ensemble on stage to complete our Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Company.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Legally Blonde, Curve, UK and Ireland tour). Ebony Molina (The Sound of Music, Curve) is Choreographer, set design is by Leslie Travers (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse) and costume design is by Katrina Lindsay (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre). Illusions are by Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre), Ben Cracknell (Bank of Dave the Musical, Curve and Lowry) is Lighting Designer, Adam Fisher (My Fair Lady, Curve) is Sound Designer, George Reeve is Video Designer (Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Mark Marson for Campbell Young Associates (Paddington the Musical, Savoy Theatre) is Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer, and Rachael Canning (The Wizard of Oz, Curve, London Palladium and UK tour) is Puppets Designer and Director. Stephen Brooker (Sunset Boulevard, Curve and National tour) is Musical Supervisor, George Dyer (Kinky Boots, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum) is Orchestrations Adaptor and Isaac McCullough (Mary Poppins, UK and International tour) is Musical Director. Casting is by Olivia Laydon (The Sound of Music, Curve) for Jill Green Casting. Curve's former Birkbeck Trainee Director Ollie Khurshid (Bank of Dave the Musical, Curve and Lowry) and Jordan Isaac (Kinky Boots, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum) are Associate Directors, with Dale White as Associate Choreographer (Bank of Dave the Musical, Curve and Lowry).

Roald Dahl's magical and much-loved story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is spectacularly brought to life this Christmas in our thrilling new Made at Curve production.

Join Charlie Bucket, Grandpa Joe, Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, Mike Teavee and the Oompa-Loompas as we step through the gates of Willy Wonka's marvellous chocolate factory into a world of pure imagination. From the banks of a scrumdiddlyumptious chocolate river to the dizzying heights of the Great Glass Elevator, nothing is quite as it seems in this wonderful Wonka wonderland.

Directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, The Sound of Music) and featuring the wonderful songs 'The Candy Man', 'It Must Be Believed To Be Seen', 'The Oompa Loompa Song' and of course, the unforgettable 'Pure Imagination', this timeless classic is a dazzling mix of theatrical magic and sweet nostalgia for all the family, creating memories lasting longer than an Everlasting Gobstopper.

Book your Golden Tickets for the festive event of the year this Christmas at Curve.

Accessible performances will take place across the run, including British Sign Language interpreted (4 December, 7:15pm), Captioned (12 December, 7:15pm and 17 December, 2pm), Dementia Friendly (16 December, 2pm), Audio Described and Touch Tours (19 December, 2pm and 6 January, 7:15pm) and Relaxed (3 January, 1pm and 7 January, 2pm).

This new Made at Curve production will be complemented by wraparound learning and engagement activity delivered by Curve's Creative Programmes team, including a free digital Education Pack and bespoke workshops for school groups, as well as a Theatre Day on 10 December, where school groups and audience members of all ages will be able to learn more about the creation of the production and behind the scenes insights from the show's team.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs at Curve Saturday 21 November 2026 to Saturday 16 January 2026. Tickets are on sale now. To find out more, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call the Box Office on 0116 242 3595, or visit in-person.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

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