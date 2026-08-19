Photos: BRAINIAC LIVE at the Garrick Theatre

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New production photos have been released from Brainiac Live, currently playing a limited West End engagement at the Garrick Theatre through Sunday, August 30.

Written and directed by Andy Joyce, the Olivier Award-winning family science show returned to the West End this summer following its 2025 run at London's Marylebone Theatre, which received the Olivier Award for Best Family Show.

The Garrick Theatre cast features returning Olivier Award-winning cast members Rik Warren and Tracy Rahi, joined by alternating performers Andy Joyce and Jack Andrews.

Brainiac Live brings a series of live experiments and demonstrations to the stage, including liquid nitrogen clouds, vortex smoke rings, exploding hydrogen balloons and spinning CO₂ chairs.

Based on the television series owned by ITV Studios, Brainiac Live debuted in 2008 and has since been seen by more than one million children and families. The production has played three previous West End summer seasons and toured internationally, including engagements at the Sydney Opera House and in Hong Kong, Brisbane, Edinburgh, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Barcelona and Saudi Arabia.

The production is presented by Dan Colman Creative, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor. Dan Colman produces for Dan Colman Creative. Joyce serves as creative director in addition to writing and directing the current production, with design by Damien Stanton. Original production direction and writing are by Ben Keaton.

Following the conclusion of its Garrick Theatre engagement, Brainiac Live will continue its UK tour this autumn.

Brainiac Live UK Tour Dates

Grand Opera House York – Sunday, September 13

Eastbourne Theatres – Tuesday, October 27

Chelmsford Theatre – Wednesday, October 28

Lighthouse, Poole – Thursday, October 29

The Anvil, Basingstoke – Friday, October 30

St George's Theatre, Bradford – Saturday, October 31

New Theatre Peterborough – Sunday, November 1

The Brainiacs have also filmed an appearance with the Blue Peter team in Salford. The episode is set to air on CBBC and become available on BBC iPlayer beginning October 9.

Brainiac Live is recommended for ages five and up.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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