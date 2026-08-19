Photos: ANANSI THE SPIDER At Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

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New production photos have been released from Anansi The Spider, currently running at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre through September 6, 2026.

A co-production between Unicorn Theatre and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Anansi The Spider is written by Justin Audibert and directed by Unicorn Associate Director Robin Belfield.

The production reimagines classic West African and Caribbean folk tales surrounding Anansi, the mischievous spider and master trickster who uses his cleverness to triumph over much larger foes.

The cast features Cynthia Emeagi as Narrator 1, Becky Sanneh as Narrator 2 and Elizabeth Peace as Narrator 3, with Mira Morrison as understudy.

The creative team includes Robin Belfield (Director), Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey (Designer), Asha Jennings-Grant (Movement Director), Esther Kehinde Ajayi (Sound Designer), Duramaney Kamara (Songs Composer), Joel Trill (Voice and Dialect Coach) and Delyth Evans (Associate Designer).

The production follows sold-out runs of Anansi The Spider at the Unicorn Theatre in 2023 and 2025.

Anansi The Spider is playing on the Picnic Lawn at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre through September 6, 2026.

Photo Credit: Tyler Fayose

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