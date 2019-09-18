Photo Flash: Zoe Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitesic Star in TWO LADIES

Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitesic lead the cast of Two Ladies, a new play by Nancy Harris directed by Nicholas Hytner at the Bridge Theatre. They are joined by Lorna Brown, Raghad Chaar and Yoli Fuller who complete the cast.

Two Ladies continues at the Bridge Theatre until 26 October 2019. Set and costume designs are by Anna Fleischle with lighting byJohanna Town, sound by George Dennis and music by Grant Olding.

As their husbands clash over an international crisis, the first ladies of France and America find themselves alone together in a side room. Friends, or enemies? When the stakes are so high, can they trust each other? Can they trust their husbands?

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You