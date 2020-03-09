Photo Flash: London's Independent, Fringe & Alternative Theatres Celebrated at THE OFFIE AWARDS 2020
Celebrating its 10th anniversary with a ceremony held in the iconic Grand Hall of Battersea Arts Centre on Sunday 8 March 2020, the Off West End Awards once again celebrated the best of independent, fringe and alternative theatres across London.
With winners including choreographer Oti Mabuse, from Strictly Come Dancing and Greatest Dancer winner; actor Marina Bye for her performance in The Lady from the Sea at the Coronet Theatre, most promising playwright Dylan Coburn Gray for CitySong at Soho Theatre; and Ross Willis best new play for Wolfie at Theatre503; the evening also celebrated the multi award-winning producer and founder of the initiative Black Ticket Project, Tobi Kyeremateng, who was presented with this year's Producer Special Award; Bunker Theatre's Artistic Director Chris Sonnex, who received the Artistic Director Special Award; and Artistic Manager Mehmet Ergen and Deputy Artistic Director & Executive Producer Leyla Nazli, who received the Special Achievement Award for their work in establishing the Arcola Theatre.
In 2019, Offies assessors saw around 400 shows across Greater London and made over 400 nominations covering 189 shows at 58 venues. The 89 finalists have been selected across 28 categories, covering performances in plays and musicals, as well as design, choreography, direction, production, as well as some special awards such as IDEA, for shows that are innovative / devised / experiential / atypical. The 89 finalists represent 59 shows at 34 venues. The finalists included some well-known names, with shows ranging from spectacular musicals to drama focusing on challenging social issues, and some more unusual shows in venues under railway arches and above pubs.
The Offies recognise and celebrate the excellence, innovation and ingenuity of independent, fringe and alternative theatres across London, helping to raise their profiles and rewarding the new talent that they nurture, which is essential for the future of the theatre industry. The public also had the opportunity to participate in the Offies People's Vote where they voted for their favourite venue in one or more of the 9 available categories.
Geoffrey Brown, OffWestEnd Director, said: "There is so much creative talent in the theatre sector in London, and we are delighted that OffWestEnd plays a key role in celebrating and promoting this work. We now have a new www.offies.london website showcasing Offies nominees, finalists and winners and we are delighted that next year's awards ceremony will once again be in the beautifully refurbished Grand Hall at Battersea Arts Centre, one of London's most exciting and dynamic venues."
SPECIAL AWARDS 2020
TOBI KYEREMATENG, PRODUCER
Tobi Kyeremateng is a multi award-winning Cultural Producer with 9 years' experience in performance, festivals and film. Recent credits include: The Future Is Near (Tate Modern), J'Ouvert (Theatre503), BABYLON Festival (Bush Theatre), AFRO-CITY Festival (Roundhouse), Pagans (Old Vic Theatre). Film credits include: 'Wishbone' (NOWNESS) and 'Secret Life of Gs' by Caleb Femi, and 'Roots For A Crown' (NOWNESS, 180 The Strand: Prada Mode) by Julianknxx.
Tobi has worked with organisations such as: AFROPUNK, Apples and Snakes, Battersea Arts Centre, gal-dem, Nike and Samsung, and has won awards including: 'Inspiration of the Year' Award (Stylist Magazine's inaugural Remarkable Women Awards 2019), 'Best Producer' (inaugural Black British Theatre Awards 2019) and the 'Arts & Culture' Award (Women Of The Future Awards 2019).
She has received recognition from The Mayor of London as part of the Hidden Credits campaign and is one of 25 civic leaders selected as part of the first Civic Futures Initiative by Koreo, Dark Matter Labs and The Young Foundation, in partnership with the Greater London Authority. Tobi is the founder of the award-winning initiative Black Ticket Project, and is currently writing her debut non-fiction book, 'THEATRE SH*T', to be published by Jacaranda Books in 2021.
CHRIS SONNEX, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
In September 2018, Chris Sonnex was appointed Artistic Director of The Bunker Theatre. His three seasons of work have included his production of We Anchor In Hope by Anna Jordan, as well as two sold out editions of the My White Best Friend (and other letters left unsaid) festival, the sold-out This Is Black festival, Emma Dennis-Edwards' Funeral Flowers, Matilda Ibini's Little Miss Burden and the current artist-led eight-week Takeover Season.
He instituted The Bunker's Writers' Snug as well as its long-term partnership with Tobi Kyeremateng's Black Ticket Project. Previously Chris was Artistic Associate for The Royal Court, for whom he produced Boys Project, Beyond The Court Pimlico and directed Katzenmusik. He has also worked with the National Theatre Studio, Donmar Warehouse Discover, Almeida Participation and Synergy Theatre Project. The Bunker was recently awarded Fringe Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards 2020, and Chris was listed as the 97th most influential person in the UK theatre industry in the Stage 100.
MEHMET ERGEN & LEYLA NAZLI, SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT
Mehmet Ergen arrived in London in 1987, aged 22, with dreams of becoming a theatre director. He spoke little English, but expanded his vocabulary by listening to Shakespeare audiobooks. He placed an advert in The Stage, inviting people to join a new theatre company, and started putting on plays in pub theatres. In 1993 he co-founded the Southwark Playhouse, serving as its first Artistic Director for six years. Then he joined Battersea Arts Centre as Associate Producer.
In 2000, he and Leyla Nazli acquired £5000 to establish a new theatre in a clothes factory on Arcola Street in Dalston. Enlisting all the artists they knew, Mehmet and Leyla repurposed the space - painting and decorating, clearing thousands of coat hangers, transforming cutting tables into benches for the audience. The Arcola opened on a shoestring, and occasionally stayed open on a credit card. But it quickly won the hearts of the local and theatrical community.
Over the last 20 years, it has had a major impact. You only have to look at the names of people who worked at the Arcola in the early part of their careers - Aml Ameen, Zawe Ashton, Mike Bartlett, Polly Findlay, Lucy Kirkwood, Lynette Linton, Michael Longhurst, Wunmi Mosaku, Lyndsey Turner... the list goes on. Arinzé Kene started acting in the Arcola youth theatre. Alecky Blythe, Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Barney Norris' first plays were produced there.
Now a fully producing theatre on Ashwin Street, the Arcola attracts over 65,000 people a year, commissioning new plays and touring shows nationally and internationally. Its annual Grimeborn festival makes opera accessible to all. Ticket prices remain some of the most affordable in London, with Pay What You Can tickets every Tuesday.
With their socially and politically-engaged programme over two decades, Mehmet Ergen and Leyla Nazli have shown that thrilling theatre can live at the grassroots, and for everyone. They have built a powerhouse from nothing.
FINALISTS & WINNERS
PLAYS
MOST PROMISING NEW PLAYWRIGHT
Dylan Coburn Gray, CitySong, Soho Theatre
Samuel Bailey, Shook, Southwark Playhouse
Zia Ahmed, I Wanna Be Yours, Bush Theatre
NEW PLAY
Ross Willis, Wolfie, Theatre503
Matilda Ibini, Little Miss Burden, Bunker
Rose Lewenstein, Cougar, Orange Tree Theatre
FEMALE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Marina Bye, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre (formerly Print Room)
Patience Tomlinson, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough
Sheila Atim, Time Is Love, Finborough
MALE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
John Sackville, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough
Bart Lambert, The House of Yes, The Hope Theatre
Ben Woods, A Christmas Carol, Bridge House Theatre
FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Gemma Barnett, A Hundred Words for Snow, Trafalgar Studios 2
Lucy Briggs-Owen, Out of Water, Orange Tree
Pia Tjelta, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre / Print Room
Redd Lily Roche, Box Clever, Bunker
MALE PERFORMANCE
Cary Crankson, Country Music, Omnibus
Danny Kirrane, We're Staying Right Here, Park Theatre
Irfan Shamji , The Arrival, Bush Theatre
Kalungi Ssebandeke, Blood Knot, Orange Tree Theatre
DIRECTOR
Ned Bennett, Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Debbie Hannan, Little Miss Burden, Bunker
Tom Littler, All's Well That Ends Well, Jermyn Street Theatre
Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre
PRODUCTION
Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Shook, Southwark Playhouse
Wolfie, Theatre503
MUSICALS & OPERA
NEW MUSICAL
Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
Shida, Vaults
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse
FEMALE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Ashlee Young, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
Claire Machin, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
Georgie Lovatt, Bare A Pop Opera, The Vaults
MALE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jerome Pradon, Aspects of Love, Southwark Playhouse
Cedric Neal, The View Upstairs, Soho Theatre
Oliver Savile, Falsettos, The Other Palace
FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Jeannette Bayardelle, Shida, The Vaults
Abigayle Honeywill, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
Lauryn Redding, The Hired Man, Queens Theatre Hornchurch
MALE PERFORMANCE
Bart Lambert, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre (joint winner)
Jack Reitman, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre (joint winner)
Keith Ramsay, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
Jordan Li-Smith, Queen of the Mist, Jack Studio Theatre / Charing Cross Theatre
Benjamin Cox, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre
Darren Clarke, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse
DIRECTOR
Bill Buckhurst, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre
Hannah Chissick, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
Jethro Compton, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse
MUSICALS PRODUCTION
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre
High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre
OPERA PRODUCTION
HMS Pinafore, Charles Court Opera, King's Head
Partenope, Hampstead Garden Opera, Jacksons Lane
The Elixir of Love, King's Head
DESIGN
COSTUME
Adrian Gee, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
Emily Bestow, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Hannah Wolfe , Great Expectations, National Youth Theatre, Southwark Playhouse
SET
Diego Pitarch, Night of the Living Dead - Live!, Pleasance
Justin Williams, Whistle Down the Wind, Union Theatre
Lee Newby, The View Upstairs, Soho Theatre
Rachael Ryan, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre
SOUND
Matt Eaton, All's Well That Ends Well, Guildford Bard, Jermyn Street Theatre
Benjamin Grant, The War of the Worlds, New Diorama
Lex Kosanke, Hunger, Arcola Theatre
Xana, Blood Knot, Orange Tree Theatre
LIGHTING
Jessica Hung Han Yun, Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Christopher Nairne, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse
Clancy Flynn, An Act of God, The Vaults
Nic Farman, Night of the Living Dead - Live!, Pleasance
VIDEO
Ben Bull, Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
Andrzej Goulding, The Unreturning, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Douglas Baker, Moby Dick, Jack Studio Theatre
CHOREOGRAPHY & PANTOS
CHOREOGRAPHY / MOVEMENT
Oti Mabuse, Ain't Misbehavin, Southwark Playhouse
Simon Adkins, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Zak Nemorin, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
PANTOS
Sleeping Beauty, Greenwich Theatre
The Nativity Panto, King's Head
IDEA / PERFORMANCE PIECE / ENSEMBLES
IDEA Production (productions which are innovative / devised / experiential / atypical)
Bullet Tongue Reloaded, Big House
Crisis? What Crisis?, Colab Factory
Dear Elizabeth, Gate Theatre
Sex Sex Men Men, Pecs Drag Kings, Yard Theatre
PERFORMANCE PIECE
Queens of Sheba, Battersea Arts Centre
Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
What Girls Are Made Of, Soho Theatre
COMPANY ENSEMBLE
Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama
Neck or Nothing, Pleasance
Ubu, Shoreditch Town Hall
PERFORMANCE ENSEMBLE
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse - Matt Burns, Rosalind Ford, Joey Hickman, Philippa Hogg, James Marlowe
Dinomania, New Diorama - Janet Etuk, Hamish MacDougall, Sophie Steer, Harriet Webb
Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre - Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon, Zubin Varla
Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre - Anyebe Godwin, Rachel Nwokoro, Khai Shaw
OFFFEST
CAMDEN FRINGE
All The Little Lights by Jane Upton
Ophelia Rewound by Antigoni Spanou
Red Peter from Grid Theatre
Villain. Interrupted, from Dolls in Amber
VOILA EUROPE
Napoli 44 by Compagnia Francesca Caprioli
I will Tell You In a Minute by Nuna Livhaber
We Must Live by The Pushkinettes
PRODUCTIONS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE
AGES 0-7
The Polar Bears Go, Go, Go!, Unicorn Theatre
The Bed, Little Angel Theatre
The Paper Dolls, Polka Theatre at the New Wimbledon Studio
AGES 8+
Snow White, Chickenshed
The Canterville Ghost, Unicorn Theatre
The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Iris Theatre
AGES 13+
Crowded, Half Moon Theatre
Easy, Blue Elephant Theatre
Extremism, Theatre Peckham
PEOPLE'S VOTE
FOODIE EXPERIENCE: Park Theatre
THEATRE BAR: Arcola Theatre
FACILITIES: Above the Stag
MOST COMFORTABLE: Bush Theatre
MOST WELCOMING: Chickenshed
PROGRAMMING POLICY; SOCIAL MEDIA: Bunker Theatre
PROGRAMMES; ONLINE INFO & BOOKING: Jack Studio Theatre
The Offies are a hugely successful aspect of Off West End's work - they recognise and celebrate the excellence, innovation and ingenuity of independent theatres across London, helping to raise the profile and status of independent theatres in London by giving them greater power to promote their work individually and collectively and to reward the new talent that they nurture and that is essential to the future of our theatre industry.
To take part, the needs to invite Offies assessors by contacting OffWestEnd with the date they wish assessors to attend. Nominations are published immediately on the website. As well as the Offies awards for full runs (at least 10 performances), OffWestEnd have now introduced the OffComm, a commendation open to short runs of at least 4 performances, and the OffFest, an award for theatre shows at festivals. In addition, the public can vote for their favourite theatre via the People's Vote.
The full run Offies awards include lead and supporting performance, ensemble, new work, director, production and categories such as opera, choreography, musical director, performance piece, productions for young people and IDEA (for shows that are innovative / devised / experiential / atypical). From 2020, all Offies performance categories will be non gender specific.
Since the Offies awards were created in 2010, there have been over 3,000 nominations, of which 600 have been selected as finalists, and over 200 as winners; and over 130 theatres and other venues have been visited for an assessment. These theatres and venues are not just in central London - they include venues located in Bromley, Enfield, Greenwich, Havering, Haringey, Kingston, Lewisham, Merton, Newham, Richmond, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, and Wandsworth.
