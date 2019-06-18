Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Jun. 18, 2019  

Shakespeare's fantastical fable of desire, confusion, jealousy and growing up. Through live music, playful adventure and physical invention, see the lovers' world transformed into a place of magic, laughter and healing, as we journey into the woods.

Directed by Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of Citizen's Theatre, Glasgow, the production features Amber James as Hippolyta/Titania, Kieran Hill(Theseus/Oberon), Susan Wokoma (Bottom) and Myra McFadyen (Puck).

A Midsummer Night's Dream also stars Remy Beasley (Helena), Gabrielle Brooks (Hermia) Michael Elcock (Lysander) and Pierro Niel-Mee (Demetrius), the cast also includes: Liz Crowther (Starveling), Joshua Miles (Flute), Lee Mengo(Snout), Tomi Ogbaro (Snug) and Gareth Snook (Qunice/Egeus), with Matthew James Hinchliffe, Mei Mac, Simon Oskarsson, Yana Penroseand Emily Rose-Salter (Fairies).

Joining Director Dominic Hill are Rachael Canning (Designer), Emily-Jane Boyle (Movement Director), Paddy Cunneen (Composer), Ben Ormerod (Lighting Designer) and Simon Baker and Jay Jones (Co-Sound Designers). Casting is by Vicky Richardson, and Barbara Housemanis the Season Associate Director (Voice and Text).

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Amber James

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Company

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Joshua Miles and Liz Crowther

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Joshua Miles and Susan Wokoma

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Kieran Hill

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Mei Mac

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Michael Elcock and Gabrielle Brooks

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Michael Elcock

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Myra McFadyen

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Remy Beasley

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Susan Wokoma

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Susan Wokoma

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Tomi Ogbaro

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Tomi Ogbaro, Susan Wokoma, Lee Mengo, Joshua Miles, Gareth Snook, Liz Crowther



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup