Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for FALLING STARS starring Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett

A workshop run-through of Falling Stars was held yesterday.

Oct. 30, 2020  

Union Theatre yesterday presented a workshop run-through of Falling Stars, starring Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett.

Check out photos below!

Peter Polycarpou (Man of La Mancha, London Coliseum; Birds of a Feather) and Sally Ann Triplett (Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert; Finding Neverland, Broadway) will come together for the new musical, Falling Stars, reviving the songbook of the 1920s. Written by Peter, this enchanting two night musical revue performed live at the Union Theatre (22nd & 29th November), will see the pair celebrate the music of Charlie Chaplin, Buddy De-Silva, Meredith Wilson and many more.



