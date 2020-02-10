Photo Flash: First Look at THE HISTORY BOYS at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has today released production photography for the in-house production of Alan Bennett's THE HISTORY BOYS which is now playing and runs until 22 February 2020.

Directed by Jack Ryder, the full cast for THE HISTORY BOYS features Ian Redford as Hector, Jeffrey Holland as Headmaster, Victoria Carling as Mrs Lintott and Lee Comley as Irwin.

The cast is completed by Thomas Grant as Posner, Jordan Scowen as Dakin, Frazer Hadfield as Scripps, Joe Wiltshire Smith as Rudge, James Schofield as Lockwood, Arun Bassi as Akthar, Dominic Treacy as Timms and Adonis Jenieco as Crowther.

Ian Redford is known for his TV roles including Keith Appleyard in Coronation Street and Ken Raynor in BBC's EastEnders. He has an extensive stage career. Jeffrey Holland played Danny in the Grand Theatre's 2017 production of Brassed Off and recently starred in the theatre's 125th anniversary pantomime Dick Whittington as Alderman Fitzwarren. Victoria Carling is known for her role as Mrs Goodman in The 4 O'clock Club for BBC. Her many TV appearances include Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders and her stage credits include Dancing At Lughnasa, Noises Off and Romeo & Juliet. Lee Comley was recently seen in Years And Years for BBC/HBO and can currently be seen presenting for ITV News Central across the Midlands.

Tickets for THE HISTORY BOYS from 7 - 22 February are on sale now online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





