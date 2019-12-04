Photo Flash: First Look at THE BOYFRIEND at Menier Chocolate Factory

Sandy Wilson's all-singing all-dancing love letter to 1920s musical comedies returns for the first major London revival in over 10 years. Set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the south of France, these perfect young ladies burst into song at the least provocation, and forbidden boy friends are forever popping through the French windows to sing and dance with them. Since its premiere in 1953, this light-hearted soufflé of a show has delighted audiences worldwide and has become one of the most well-loved British musicals of all time.



The Boy Friend opened in London in 1953, before a West End run in 1954, and ran for more than 5 years. The subsequent Broadway run in 1954 made a star of the then-unknown Julie Andrews.



The production sees Matthew White renew his collaboration with the Menier - he previously directed She Loves Me, Candide, Sweet Charity (also West End), Little Shop of Horrors (also West End) and The Last Five Years.

The cast includes Janie Dee as Madame DuBonnet, Tiffany Graves as Hortense, Amara Okereke as Sandy Wilson, Arian Edmondson and Issy van Randwyck as Lord & Lady Brockhurst, Dylan Mason as Tony, and Jack Butterworth as Bobby Van Husen.

The show will have choreography by Bill Deamer, set & costume design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design by Paul Anderson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair & wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision/direction by Simon Beck and orchestrations by David Cullen.

