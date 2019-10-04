Photo Flash: First Look at SHUCK 'N' JIVE at Soho Theatre

Soho Theatre presents the world premiere of Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong and Simone Ibbett-Brown's Shuck 'n' Jive. Directed by Soho Theatre's Associate Director Lakesha Arie-Angelo, this debut play is told with music, laughter and searing honesty.

Opera singer Simone very quickly discovered that London was not the BNP-free utopia she'd always dreamed of. Meanwhile, actress Cassi is bored battling it out for the illustrious roles of Sassy Friend, Spunky Slave, and Third Crack Whore From The Left at every audition. Desperate to be seen as they are, not as the colour of their skin, they decide to seize back control and write their own play. [This is that play].





