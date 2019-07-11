Photo Flash: First Look at Nikki Bentley, Helen Woolf, Alistair Brammer and the New Cast of WICKED

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical sensation that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, has released the first pictures of the new London cast headed by Nikki Bentley (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Natasha Ferguson* (Nessarose) and Idriss Kargbo (Boq).

Check out the photos below!

From Monday 22 July 2019, Wicked will star Nikki Bentley (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Natasha Ferguson* (Nessarose), Idriss Kargbo (Boq), Laura Pick(Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Chanelle Anthony, Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Michael Colbourne, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Kerry Enright, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nicole Lupino, Maggie Lynne, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Joanna Sawyer, Tonye Scott-Obene, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Bryony Whitfield, Chad Wilder, Dickie Wood, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

*Maternity cover for Carina Gillespie.

Based on the acclaimed, best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED imagines an ingenious backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely University friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

WICKED has music and lyrics by multi Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell; Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted and, for Dreamworks Animation, The Prince of Egypt) and is based on the novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman (My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento and direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.





