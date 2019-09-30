Photo Flash: First Look at MY LADY OF KIBEHO at Theatre Royal Stratford East

In 1981 at Kibeho College in Rwanda, a young girl claimed to have seen a vision of the Virgin Mary who warned her of the unimaginable: Rwanda becoming hell on earth. She was ignored by her friends and scolded by her school but then another student saw the vision, and another, and the impossible appeared to be true.

Katori Hall's Our Lady Of Kibeho presents us with a haunting insight into these true events that captured the world's attention. A vibrantly theatrical meditation on faith and everyday miracles, it reunites Royal & Derngate's Artistic Director James Dacre with Katori Hall, following their collaboration on The Mountaintop which won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2010.



Featuring stirring original music sung live by an exceptional ensemble cast, the London premiere of Our Lady Of Kibeho promises to be an epic event.

Reprising their roles are Michelle Asante (Sister Evangelique), Michaela Blackburn (Evas), Pepter Lunkuse (Marie-Claire Mukangango), Michael Mears (Father Flavia), Rima Nsubuga (Vestine), Ery Nzaramba (Father Tuyishime), Ewart James Walters (Nkango Mukamazimpaka) and Leo Wringer (Bishop Gahamanyi). They will be joined by Aretha Ayeh (Immaculee), Pérola Congo (Therese), Taz Munya (Alphonsine), Liyah Summers (Anathalie) and Mitchell Zhangazha (Emmanuel).





