Photo Flash: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Old Vic

Bringing you some Christmas merriment this lunch time, a selection of rehearsal photos have just been released for The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol, starring Paterson Joseph as Ebenezer Scrooge. Returning for its third year, the show begins previews on 23rd November and opens on the 4th December.

Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and starring Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, Babylon) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in this uplifting story.

www.OldVicTheatre.com





