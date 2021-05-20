Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre

The fabulous killer comedy and smash hit sold-out sensation Death Drop is sashaying back into London's West End and returned to the Garrick Theatre on Wednesday 19 May for an eight week run until Sunday 11 July. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out photos below!

This 2021 summer residency (some of which will be socially distanced) will also feature some fabulous new casting: RuPaul's Drag Race legends Willam and Latrice Royale will star alongside Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra Dubois, along with a full drag cast in this hilarious Dragatha Christie murder mystery - this show is like nothing you've seen on the West End stage before!

In their West End Debuts, Willam takes on the role of 80s pop sensation Shazza, alongside Latrice Royale as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weather girl living in London and Myra Dubois as The Lady.

LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic and Holly Stars - who all performed in the show last year - have returned to reprise their co-starring roles.

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery serves up all the drama, comedy, twists and turns you'll ever need!

https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/theatres/garrick-theatre/

Photo credit: Matt Crockett