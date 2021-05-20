Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre

Willam takes on the role of 80s pop sensation Shazza, alongside Latrice Royale as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weather girl.

May. 20, 2021  

The fabulous killer comedy and smash hit sold-out sensation Death Drop is sashaying back into London's West End and returned to the Garrick Theatre on Wednesday 19 May for an eight week run until Sunday 11 July. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out photos below!

This 2021 summer residency (some of which will be socially distanced) will also feature some fabulous new casting: RuPaul's Drag Race legends Willam and Latrice Royale will star alongside Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra Dubois, along with a full drag cast in this hilarious Dragatha Christie murder mystery - this show is like nothing you've seen on the West End stage before!

In their West End Debuts, Willam takes on the role of 80s pop sensation Shazza, alongside Latrice Royale as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weather girl living in London and Myra Dubois as The Lady.

LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic and Holly Stars - who all performed in the show last year - have returned to reprise their co-starring roles.

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery serves up all the drama, comedy, twists and turns you'll ever need!

https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/theatres/garrick-theatre/

Photo credit: Matt Crockett

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Don One

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Willam

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Holly Stars, Latrice Royale

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Anna Phylactic

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Holly Stars

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Latrice Royale

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Willam

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Louis Cyfer

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Latrice Royale

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Myra Dubois, Holly Stars

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Holly Stars, Louis Cyfer, Myra Dubois, Anna Phylactic, Willam

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Holly Stars

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Louis Cyfer, Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic, Willam

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Louis Cyfer

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Louis Cyfer, Don ONe, Willm, Myra Dubois, Anna Phylactic, Latrice Royale

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Myra Dubois

Photos: Check Out Willam, Latrice Royale & More in DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre
Willam


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories
Photo Flash: Check Out Production Shots of HERDING CATS Photo

Photo Flash: Check Out Production Shots of HERDING CATS

VIDEO: Jack Holden Talks CRUISE Ahead of Opening Night! Photo

VIDEO: Jack Holden Talks CRUISE Ahead of Opening Night!

Photo Flash: First Look at CRUISE at the Duchess Theatre Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at CRUISE at the Duchess Theatre

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Return to the West End on 28 July Photo

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Return to the West End on 28 July


More Hot Stories For You

  • Mississippi Museum Of Art And Baltimore Museum Of Art Announce A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION: LEGACIES OF THE GREAT MIGRATION
  • New Stage Theatre Announces In Person 2021 Summer Camps
  • FREAKY FRIDAY is Now Playing at Starkville High School
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!