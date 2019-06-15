Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

An exciting roster of debuts and old favourites will be taking to the stage for a weekend of free entertainment in the heart of London's West End.

Joining a host of previously announced musicals such as 9 to 5 The Musical, Come From Away, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Fiddler On The Roof, Only Fools and Horses The Musical, The Phantom Of The Opera, Disney's The Lion King, Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tina The Musical, Thriller Live, Matilda The Musical, Mamma Mia, Waitress, Wicked. New shows and acts including On Your Feet, Brooklyn The Musical, Falsettos, The Illusionists, Ballet Boyz, Magic Mike Live and Nadine Benjamin.

An array of presenters is sharing hosting duties on the West End LIVE stage, including comedian, actor and musical theatre performer Jason Manford, who hosted the Olivier Awards in April.

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk

Check out our flashback of previous West End Live performances below!

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





