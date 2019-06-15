Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Jun. 15, 2019  

An exciting roster of debuts and old favourites will be taking to the stage for a weekend of free entertainment in the heart of London's West End.

Joining a host of previously announced musicals such as 9 to 5 The Musical, Come From Away, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Fiddler On The Roof, Only Fools and Horses The Musical, The Phantom Of The Opera, Disney's The Lion King, Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tina The Musical, Thriller Live, Matilda The Musical, Mamma Mia, Waitress, Wicked. New shows and acts including On Your Feet, Brooklyn The Musical, Falsettos, The Illusionists, Ballet Boyz, Magic Mike Live and Nadine Benjamin.

An array of presenters is sharing hosting duties on the West End LIVE stage, including comedian, actor and musical theatre performer Jason Manford, who hosted the Olivier Awards in April.

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk

Check out our flashback of previous West End Live performances below!

Photo Credit: Roy Tan

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE
  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's THE COLOR PURPLE
  • Louise Dearman, Matt Ford, Kate Lindsey, and Mikaela Bennett Join 'The Warner Brothers Story' BBC Prom
  • Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For NOISES OFF at Lyric Hammersmith
  • John Partridge Stars In The UK Tour Of CABARET

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup