Philip Lee, Emily Cairns & More to Star in RUMPELSTILTSKIN Panto at Park Theatre

The writing team behind last year’s Offie Award-winning hit, ‘BEOWULF’, are back with a completely re-imagined, madcap fairy tale with a brand new script.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The cast has been announced for Charles Court Opera's boutique pantomime 'RUMPELSTILTSKIN', at Park Theatre, 13 December 2022 - 14 January 2023. CCO favourite and Offie-nominated Philip Lee, and rising star comedian Emily Cairns (shortlisted for The BBC New Comedy Awards and a semi-finalist in the 2022 Funny Women Awards) will appear alongside newcomers Tamoy Phipps and Lucy Whitney.

The writing team behind last year's Offie Award-winning hit, 'BEOWULF', are back with a completely re-imagined, madcap fairy tale with a brand new script by John Savournin that promises a new story of names, identities, adventure and hilarity, and new music and lyrics by David Eaton. John Savournin also directs, with musical direction by David Eaton and choreography by David Hulston (Associate Director on 'Strictly Ballroom').

John Savournin said: "I'm so delighted to be presenting CCO's new Christmas panto at the fantastic Park Theatre. 'Rumpelstiltskin' is a brilliant fairytale, ideal for a CCO festive makeover, and we're so excited about all the off-the-wall mischief we have up our sleeves for audiences."

Charles Court has been described as one of the leading and most versatile chamber opera and music theatre companies in the UK. Alongside their critically acclaimed opera and musical theatre productions, their notorious 'Boutique Pantos' are a legendary part of north London's Christmas, known for their 'off-piste' nature and described by the Daily Telegraph as "an annual madhouse". Their first panto was in 2007 at the intimate Rosemary Branch Theatre. They then moved to the King's Head Theatre, where they are proud to be an associate company, in 2015. Last year's smash-hit 'Beowulf' at the King's Head Theatre won 'Best Panto' at the Offies, and received 4 other nominations.

They are also considered one of the champions of the reinvigoration of Gilbert and Sullivan, described as "the masters of G&S in small places" and winners of the 2020 Off-West-End award for Best Opera Production for 'H.M.S. Pinafore'. They are committed to devising new work, and have recently achieved major critical success for their collaborations with Opera Holland Park ('The Pirates of Penzance', 'HMS Pinafore') and Wilton's Music Hall ('Patience').

Performance Details:


Charles Court Opera and Music Theatre
in association with Park Theatre present

'RUMPELSTILKSKIN'

Park Theatre,
Clifton Terrace,
Finsbury Park,
London N4 3JP

www.parktheatre.co.uk

Box office: 020 7870 6876

13 Dec 2022 - 14 Jan 2023
Previews: 13, 14 & 15 Dec

Press night: Fri 16 Dec at 19.00

Mon - Sat at 19.00
(except Mon 19, Sat 24, Sat 31 Dec &
Mon 2, Thu 5, Mon 9 & Thu 12 Jan)

Thu & Sat at 14.30
(except Sat 31 Dec)

Wed 21, Tue 27 Dec at 14.30
Sat 24 Dec at 11.00 & 14.30
Sat 31 Dec at 12.30 & 17.00

Adult performances
Mon 19 Dec, Mon 2 Jan, Thu 5 Jan,
Mon 9 Jan, Thu 12 Jan, Fri 13 Jan at 20.00

Relaxed Performances
Sat 24 Dec 11.00 & Thu 5 Jan 14.30

First 15 tickets per performance at £15
All remaining tickets:
Standard £25
Child (Under 16) £18
Access £9

Group bookings
Buy 10 tickets and get the 11th ticket free. Discount automatically applies in basket.

Park Up Members (16-26 yrs)
Available for whole runTickets £10

Telephone booking fee: 10%
(capped at £2.50 per ticket)





