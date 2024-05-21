Full Cast Set For West End Transfer of NEXT TO NORMAL

The musical begins performances at Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024 for a strictly limited 14-week season.
The Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next To Normal has announce its full company ahead of its transfer to the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre this summer. Next To Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its season at Donmar Warehouse, where the production made its long-awaited UK Premiere – begins performances at Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024 for a strictly limited 14-week season.
Carolyn Maitland (Woman in White, Jersey Boys) joins the company as standby Diana, having previously performed this role during The Donmar Warehouse season, alongside new cast members Ben Heathcote (The Beautiful Game, Fame) as standby Dan / Dr. Madden / Dr. Fine, Lizzy Parker (Heathers: The Musical) as standby Natalie, Jake Rynolds (Grease, Sunshine on Leith) as standby Gabe / Henry.
Previously announced cast members returning to their celebrated roles include:
* Nominated for their Donmar Warehouse performances at the 2024 Oliver Awards in addition to the show’s ‘Best New Musical’ nomination.
Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Outgoing Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.
Next To Normal’s creative team is led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey.
The creative team is rounded out by Musical Supervisor Nigel Lilley; Set and Costume Designer Chloe Lamford; Movement, Choreography and Additional Direction Ann Yee; Lighting Designer Lee Curran; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Video Designer Tal Rosner; Orchestrations Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt, Musical Director Nick Barstow; Vocal Arrangements AnnMarie Milazzo; Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG, Associate Director Alessandra Davidson; Associate Set and Costume Designer Helen Hebert, Associate Musical Director Natalie Pound and Production Manager Chris Hay.
Next To Normal is produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, Ambassador Theatre Group, Aaron Glick, Pine Street Productions, P3 Productions and Donmar Warehouse.
Tickets are on-sale at www.nexttonormal.com
