Full Cast Set For West End Transfer of NEXT TO NORMAL

The Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next To Normal has announce its full company ahead of its transfer to the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre this summer. Next To Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its season at Donmar Warehouse, where the production made its long-awaited UK Premiere – begins performances at Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024 for a strictly limited 14-week season.

Carolyn Maitland (Woman in White, Jersey Boys) joins the company as standby Diana, having previously performed this role during The Donmar Warehouse season, alongside new cast members Ben Heathcote (The Beautiful Game, Fame) as standby Dan / Dr. Madden / Dr. Fine, Lizzy Parker (Heathers: The Musical) as standby Natalie, Jake Rynolds (Grease, Sunshine on Leith) as standby Gabe / Henry.

Previously announced cast members returning to their celebrated roles include:

Caissie Levy* who played the original Elsa in Frozen on Broadway, and whose other leading roles include Caroline Or Change and Leopoldstadt plays Diana Goodman

Jamie Parker - Olivier Award-winner for his role as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London and on Broadway and portrays Robin Janvrin in Season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown plays Dan Goodman.

Jack Wolfe*, who was nominated in the Emerging Talent category at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for his role in Next To Normal at The Donmar Warehouse and star of Netflix series Shadow and Bone plays Gabe Goodman.

Eleanor Worthington-Cox*, whose credits include Jerusalem at Apollo Theatre, and the youngest winner of an Olivier Award for her lead role in Matilda The Musical plays Natalie Goodman.

Trevor Dion Nicholas, whose West End credits include the Genie in Aladdin and George Washington in Hamilton plays Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

Jack Ofrecio, whose credits include The Merry Wives of Windsor at Shakespeare’s Globe plays Henry.

* Nominated for their Donmar Warehouse performances at the 2024 Oliver Awards in addition to the show’s ‘Best New Musical’ nomination.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Outgoing Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

Next To Normal’s creative team is led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey.

The creative team is rounded out by Musical Supervisor Nigel Lilley; Set and Costume Designer Chloe Lamford; Movement, Choreography and Additional Direction Ann Yee; Lighting Designer Lee Curran; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Video Designer Tal Rosner; Orchestrations Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt, Musical Director Nick Barstow; Vocal Arrangements AnnMarie Milazzo; Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG, Associate Director Alessandra Davidson; Associate Set and Costume Designer Helen Hebert, Associate Musical Director Natalie Pound and Production Manager Chris Hay.

Next To Normal is produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, Ambassador Theatre Group, Aaron Glick, Pine Street Productions, P3 Productions and Donmar Warehouse.

Tickets are on-sale at www.nexttonormal.com

