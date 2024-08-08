News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Performances Across the UK Cancelled Due to Threats of Protests and Riots

Performances are expected to continue as planned going forward.

By: Aug. 08, 2024
Performances Across the UK Cancelled Due to Threats of Protests and Riots
Several performances throughout the UK were cancelled yesterday following threats of protests across the country. Due to the threats caused by anti-immigration riots, and subsequent anti-racism counter protests, many productions in the country felt it was safest to cancel performances rather than put patrons at potential risk.

Sunderland Empire was among those who chose to cancel, calling off both of the August 7th performances of The Wizard of Oz, citing "the possibility of disruption in the city" as the cause.

Come From Away also cancelled its performance last night in Newcastle, as well as Pretty Woman in Southend and Jesus Christ Superstar in Cheltenham.

According to The Stage, police reported that the expected disorder did not take place. Many anti-racist demonstrators instead stood up against further riots.  

Performances are expected to continue as planned going forward. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for further updates.



