Penn & Teller Will Perform a London Residency Next Year

Penn & Teller will bring a very special run of UK shows to the stage in 2025 to celebrate their incredible 50th Anniversary. Taking place at The London Palladium from Saturday 13 September 2025, the 11-date residency will mark the duo’s first ever West End run of show. Tickets go on sale on Friday 27 September 2024 at 10am via AEGPRESENTS.CO.UK



Renowned for their jaw-dropping performances, a joyous exploration of magic and comedy, Penn & Teller first performed together on 19 August 1975 and are now arguably the world’s most famous magicians. Celebrating this incredible milestone, these 50th Anniversary UK dates will be Penn & Teller’s first ever shows at a West End theatre.



Penn & Teller have redefined the genre of magic and carved out their well-deserved status as icons. Using every year of their experiences of magic and mayhem, the anniversary tour will showcase incredible new tricks, and offer UK audiences a rare opportunity to see the duo perform live.



Consummate performers, Penn & Teller have continually defied expectations – and sometimes physics – over the years with their skewering of traditional magic tricks, crafting clever illusions that capture audiences’ minds and imaginations. With the longest running headline act in Las Vegas, alongside hit TV series such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Emmy-winning TV specials and hundreds of appearances on shows such as Colbert, The Simpsons, Friends and even The West Wing, these lifelong friends have astounded and dazzled global audiences for generations with their mix of mind-blowing magic and comedy.



Penn and Teller commented: “Our 50th year of magic would not be complete without performing in the UK. We have never before played in the West End and we are very excited to celebrate our 50th Anniversary at London’s famous Palladium. If Madonna can do it, so can we.”

