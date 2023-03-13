Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paul Kaye and Matthew Tennyson Join Cast of THE PILLOWMAN, Directed by Matthew Dunster

They join Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in the West End premiere of Martin McDonagh's play

Mar. 13, 2023  
Paul Kaye and Matthew Tennyson will join the cast of Martin McDonagh's electrifying and savagely funny Olivier Award-winning The Pillowman to play Ariel and Michal, respectively. They join the previously announced Lily Allen as Katurian and Steve Pemberton as Tupolski.

Lily Allen plays a writer in a police state who is interrogated about the content of her short stories and their similarities to several murders occurring in the town. The production will run at the Duke of York Theatre in London from 10 June to 2 September 2023. This West End premiere of The Pillowman is directed by Matthew Dunster.

Paul Kaye's previous stage work includes originating the role of the Mr Wormwood in Matilda The Musical for the RSC, for which he was Olivier nominated, and The Suicide and Our Country's Good for the National Theatre. His extensive TV credits include Game of Thrones, Afterlife, The Stranger, The Third Day, I Am Kirsty, Three Girls, Terry Pratchett: Back in Black, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Spaced, Pulling, Chewing Gum, Lillyhammer and Sexy Beast. Films include the multi award-winning It's all Called Pete Tong, Woody Allen's Match Point, Catherine Called Birdy and Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose.

Matthew Tennyson most recently appeared as Wilfred Owen in Terence Davies' film Benediction and made his screen debut in Pride directed by Matthew Warchus. His theatre includes Sally Cookson's A Monster Calls at The Old Vic, Cleansed for the National Theatre and Making Noise Quietly at the Donmar Warehouse. TV credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream and Humans.

Lily Allen, who made her West End debut in 2:22 - A Ghost Story at the Noel Coward Theatre in a role for which she was awarded Best Female-Identifying Role in a Play at the Whatsonstage Awards and Olivier nominated, will play Katurian, the first time the role has been played by a woman. Up next, Allen will star in the new Sky original comedy Dreamland which will premiere this year. Lily is also an internationally renowned singer and songwriter.

Steve Pemberton is a member of The League of Gentlemen with Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson. He co-wrote and appeared in Psychoville and Inside No. 9 for which he won the BAFTA for Best Male Comedy Performance in 2019. His other television credits include: Killing Eve, Good Omens, Worzel Gummidge, Doctor Who, Benidorm, Blackpool, Shameless, Whitechapel, Happy Valley and Mapp and Lucia. His stage work includes playing Mr Hardcastle in She Stoops to Conquer at the National Theatre. Steve will play Tupolski.

Further casting is to be announced.

The Pillowman is at the Duke of York's theatre from 10 June - 2 September




