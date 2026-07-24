POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL to Return for Workshop Run at Battersea Arts Centre

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Following a sell-out run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, two riotous hit-runs at Southwark Playhouse and two Off West End Theatre Awards (Best New Musical & Best Choreography), POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL returns for a limited run of public work-in-progress workshop presentations at Battersea Arts Centre from 25 September to 3 October 2026.

The workshop presentation, which includes 8 brand-new songs, has an original score by Brit Award-winning Ben Adams (Eugenius) and will be directed by Sean Foley (Dr Strangelove, The Ladykillers), with Rich Morris (The Cher Show, Heathers) as Musical Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.

Creators Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe return with Catarina de Luca (professional debut), Emma Salvo (Come From Away, West End, The Toxic Avenger, West End) and Sara Bartos (Fly More Than You Fall, Southwark Playhouse, Beetlejuice, The Norwegian Viva).

POLICE COPS are a three man multi award-winning comedy company, having had multiple sell-out years at the Edinburgh Fringe with their first three shows Police Cops, Police Cops in Space and BADASS Be Thy Name. They create highly playful performances which combine inventive physical storytelling with their own brand of off-the-wall comedy. Imaginative concepts, exhilarating texts and musical flare, POLICE COPS create vibrant pieces of theatre that leave a lasting impression on their audiences.

USA, 1980. In an era of tight jeans, fast cars and uncompromising facial hair, a pair of mismatched police cops are on the case to bring down the baddest cat in America!

Expect scripts in hand, plenty of chaos and a rare opportunity to experience the show's next evolution before anyone else. POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL is produced by ROYO with Glass Half Full Productions and James Seabright.

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