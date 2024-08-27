POETRY AT THE CORONET Announced for Autumn and Winter 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



POETRY AT THE CORONET has been announced for Autumn and Winter 2024. The Coronet Theatre's multi-art form philosophy has made it a home for poetry and the spoken word since this stunningly restored icon of Victorian theatre reopened a decade ago.

“I have long championed poetry and spoken word as an essential strand of our cross-arts programming, bringing stars of the contemporary poetry scene with Poetry Club, and extraordinary staged insights into classic poetry from Dead Poets Live with The T.S. Eliot Foundation. These are the voices that help us understand and respond to our emotions and the world around us.” Anda Winters, Artistic Director

Poetry Club is curated by The Coronet's Head of Poetry, Marion Manning: “Poetry has a huge audience in the UK. At The Coronet, I am thrilled to able to bring together some of the most significant UK and international poets, alongside fresh new voices for intimate readings in the uniquely atmospheric spaces of this beautiful building.”

Dead Poets Live have established a cult following at The Coronet Theatre for their dramatised readings of classic poetry, attracting some of Britain's finest actors including Rory Kinnear, Tamsin Greig, Lindsay Duncan, Denise Gough, Toby Jones and Tom Hiddleston. "The Coronet Theatre first welcomed Dead Poets Live in April 2017 with our inaugural show on Robert Frost and Edward Thomas and we have continued to present regular events at the theatre ever since because of the warmth, encouragement, imagination and expertise of those working there. It is our spiritual home and a natural space for our finest poets. Happy 10th Anniversary to The Coronet!". Clare Reihill, Director of The T.S. Eliot Foundation and Dead Poets Live.

In this Autumn season, there will be four events, two from Poetry Club and two fromDead Poets Live. Full details below.

Thursday 19 September

Imtiaz Dharker, Sasha Dugdale and Camille Ralphs

Poetry Club present three award-winning poets reading, with very different voices. from their recent extraordinary collections.

17 and 24 November

Autumn Journal, by Louis MacNeice

Dead Poets Live‘s thrillingly intimate and powerful dramatic monologue Autumn Journal, by Louis MacNeice, returns following last years sold-out performance.Written in the autumn of 1938, Irish poet MacNeice melds the personal – a love affair, the daily round in London, the leaves falling and Christmas coming – with the with the overwhelming and terrifying inevitability of an approaching war. Cast includes BAFTA & IFTA-nominated actor Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment; Normal People).

Thursday 28 November

Ella Frears, Salena Godden and Glynn Maxwell

Readings from three of the UK's most significant poets with a unique and cutting edge take on contemporary issues.

Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December

Onlie Begetter - Shakespeare's Sonnets

Dead Poet's Live traditional Christmas offering this year is occasion a classic, the volume of poetry over which more tears have been shed and more ink spilt than any other: Shakespeare's Sonnets. Onlie Begetter traces and retraces the riddles of the sonnets where others have followed and fallen before, to present this great sequence in all its power and glory.

Comments