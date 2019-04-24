PETER PAN GOES WRONG Returns For A UK Tour and Christmas Season At Alexandra Palace Theatre

Mischief Theatre, the multi award-winning theatre company responsible for the worldwide smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong, today announces a new national tour of their other West End comedy calamity, Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Opening at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on Saturday 19 October 2019, the production will tour to over 15 venues nationwide through to Spring 2020, including a Christmas season at Alexandra Palace Theatre in London from Friday 13 December 2019 to Sunday 5 January 2020. Tickets for Alexandra Palace Theatre go on sale from today.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

'We are going to do it again and again and again until the cast finally get it right' - Producer Kenny Wax

Nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best New Comedy' in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and a UK tour. A one-hour version of the show was broadcast on primetime BBC One in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator and watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work. Current productions include: The Play That Goes Wrong which is now booking into its 5th year in the West End at the Duchess Theatre and also touring the United States, following a two year run on Broadway and two sold out UK tours; The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, which is now in its 3rd year in the West End at the Criterion Theatre and also touring the UK. Their forthcoming 'Mischief Season', a year-long West End residency at the Vaudeville Theatre, will premiere three new comedies: Groan Ups from September 2019 and Magic Goes Wrong from 14 December. The third production has yet to be revealed. Mischief have also recently announced a brand new six-part television series for BBC One, The Goes Wrong Show, written and starring the original founding Mischief Theatre members. Filming begins in March 2019, broadcast dates yet to be announced. Mischief Theatre is led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlstrom. Casting to be announced. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd. A donation from every ticket sold is given to Great Ormond Street Hospital.





