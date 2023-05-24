Over £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea Market

The event was held on Saturday 20 May.

By:
Over £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea Market

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that more than £70,000 was raised at their most successful West End Flea Market to date, held on Saturday 20 May at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden, with thousands of people enjoying the fun!

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, Co-chair of Acting for Others said today “There was a fantastic atmosphere with dozens of cast members from West End shows, stars signing autographs and thousands of fans buying the memorabilia on offer – all of it providing support for everyone from the theatre professions, through our network of 14 member charities”

Taking the prize of Best Dressed Stall this year was Mamma Mia! judged by national star Christopher Biggins and award-winning choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips. Their stall contained an array of delights including show memorabilia, signed posters and cast pictures, as well as a treasure trove of Donna and the Dynamos accessories to take selfies with and join the cast performing in a TikTok.

Many other West End shows had stalls including Back to the Future, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, The Mousetrap, SIX, Jersey Boys, Rocky Horror Show, The Book of Mormon, The Play That Goes Wrong  and other attractions included; Menier Chocolate Factory, Go Live Theatre Projects, Concord Theatricals, Disney on Stage, Theatrical Memorabilia, Tombola, face painting, Mariachi Loco, The Pearly Kings and Queens and Flea market favourite Psychic Su Pollard told fortunes aplenty!

There were stars in the autograph tent taking selfies and signing posters and goodies for fans including Christopher Biggins, Arlene Phillips, Bonnie Langford, John Partridge, Harriet Thorpe, Derek Jacobi, Samantha Bond, Frances Mayli McCann, Jordan Luke Gage, George Maguire, Cassidy Janson, Christina Bianco, Mazz Murray, John Owen-Jones, Jon Robyns, Aimie Atkinson, Oliver Tompsett and Giles Terera.

Sara Kestelman took to the mic, as the events emcee, announcing the days proceedings.

Biggins' Bargains, the auction event hosted by Christopher Biggins, returned, with items including, a Shirley Valentine script signed by Sheridan Smith and Willy Russell, artwork signed by the cast of A Little Life and VIP Package to Back to the Future which was followed by a Panto Dame singalong with West End Sensation Emma Lindars.



