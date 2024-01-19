Oliver Tompsett Will Join Eric McCormack in the Premiere of WILD ABOUT YOU at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Wild About You is a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and a book by Eric Holmes.

Oliver Tompsett will be joining Eric McCormack in the new musical in concert Wild About You, which is making its Worldwide Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane this spring with a stellar cast.

Wild About You is a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and a book by Eric Holmes.

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life isher emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes. It is then thatspectacular Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love - her son.

Best known for his eleven seasons as “Will Truman” on NBC’s Will & Grace, Eric McCormack was nominated for four Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes, receiving the Emmy for Lead Actor in a    Comedy in 2001. He served as a producer, director and leading actor on three seasons of Travelers, for Netflix, and for three seasons of Perception. Other series include Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years, Atypical, Trust Me, Departure and Slasher. Born in Toronto, McCormack got his start in theatres across Canada, including five seasons with the Stratford Festival, eventually starring on Broadway in Tony-nominated productions of The Music Man, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man and in this year’s hit comedy, The Cottage. Films include Holy Man, The Architect, Free Enterprise and the award-winning Canadian comedy, Drinkwater. You can hear Eric and his old Will & Grace pal, Sean Hayes, on their new hit podcast “Just Jack & Will”. Eric splits his time between Vancouver and Los Angeles, and has been honored with a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

THEATRE: Ramsey in IN DREAMS (Leeds and Toronto); Edward Lewis in PRETTY WOMAN (Savoy Theatre); Shakespeare in &JULIET(Shaftesbury); Charlie Price KINKY BOOTS (Adelphi); Sky Masterson in GUYS AND DOLLS (Phoenix); Galileo in WE WILL ROCK YOU(Dominion); Drew Boley in ROCK OF AGES (Dominion); Fiyero in WICKED (Apollo Victoria); Phil Davis in WHITE CHRISTMAS (West Yorkshire Playhouse); STARLIGHT EXPRESS (The Other Palace); THE WORLD GOES ROUND (St James); THE ROYAL HUNT OF THE SUN (The National); MAMMA MIA! (Prince of Wales); OUR HOUSE (Cambridge); Caliph in KISMET (Arcola); Harry Lytton in OVER MY SHOULDER(Wyndham’s) and Tony WEST SIDE STORY (Canizzaro Park Festival).

WORKSHOPS: Ghost; The Wall and Hoods The Musical.

FILMS: Chauncey in SHOWDOGS (Open Road Films) and Jake in THE HARD WAY (Fireapple).

The album was released on 17th November on BroadwayRecords.com The all-star recording includes Jackie Burns (Wicked), Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Rachel Ling Gordon (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Aisha Jackson (Once Upon a One More Time), Joaquina Kalukango (Tony Award® winner for Paradise Square), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Eric McCormack (Emmy Award winner for Will & Grace), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), Katharine McPhee (Smash), Jessie Mueller (Tony Award® winner for Beautiful),Alex Newell (Tony Award® winner for Shucked), Paul Alexander Nolan (Parade), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen) and Lea Salonga (Tony Award®winner for Miss Saigon).




