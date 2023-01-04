Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ONE WHO WANTS TO CROSS has its UK Premiere at the Finborough Theatre This Month

Performances begin on Tuesday, 31 January 2023.

Jan. 04, 2023  
Alice Hamilton directs the UK premiere of One Who Wants To Cross by award-winning French playwright Marc-Emmanuel Soriano at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 31 January 2023 (Press Nights: Thursday, 2 February 2023 and Friday, 3 February 2023 at 7.30 pm).

One Who Wants To Cross has no identity.

Their nationality has little meaning. They are from a country where leaving is forbidden.

They could be a factory worker, a geographer, or a journalist.

They could be escaping by beach, open sea, desert, or forest.

They are leaving everything behind them to reach the other side and make a new start over there, risking everything - including unimaginable suffering and often death.

Bringing a contemporary human tragedy into devastating focus, One Who Wants To Cross is a dramatic meditation on migrants, wherever their place of origin...

Recipient of multiple French awards (Centre National du Théâtre, Guérande, Influenscènes, TAPS, Panta Théâtre), One Who Wants To Cross received its world premiere at the Théâtre du Rond-Point, recorded for France Culture, and also been staged as a reading - including director Stanislas Nordey's production at the Théâtre National de Strasbourg, starring Emmanuelle Béart. Acclaimed director Alice Hamilton now directs the UK premiere at the Finborough Theatre.

Playwright Marc-Emmanuel Soriano began his career as an actor in Paris (Théâtre National de la Colline, Théâtre du Rond-Point, Cité Internationale, Théâtre National de Strasbourg), then continued as an author for various companies (Théâtre de l'Envol, Amin Théâtre) and an agitator and transmitter of art with his company Théâtre Suivant. His other plays include The Parliament of Forests, The Other Side, and Holy Day.

Translator Amanda Gann is an actress and scholar in French and Theatre Studies. Trained in the US, France, and the UK, she collaborates with multilingual, interdisciplinary, and transnational companies such as the Poets' Theatre, Boston, with whom she originated a bilingual production of Samuel Beckett's Not I/PasMoi (MAC, Belfast). Now a doctoral student at Harvard University, she is writing a thesis on the interwar repertoire of the Théâtre du Grand-Guignol. Her recent translations include Jean-René Lemoine's Face à la Mère (Institut Français, London) and L'Adoration (Actions Caribéennes Théâtrales, New York City).

Director Alice Hamilton's work includes The Memory of Water, The Dumb Waiter, Paradise, Every Day I Make Greatness Happen (Hampstead Theatre), Blood Wedding, Echo's End (Salisbury Playhouse), The March on Russia, German Skerries (Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond) While We're Here, Visitors (Bush Theatre), Orca, Orson's Shadow (Southwark Playhouse), Thirty Christmases (Supporting Wall at the New Diorama Theatre), Eventide (Arcola Theatre and Tour), Fear of Music (National Tour for Up in Arms and Out of Joint), and At First Sight (Latitude Festival and Tour). She has worked as Staff Director at The National Theatre, and directed development workshops and rehearsed readings with The Royal Court Theatre, National Theatre, Almeida Theatre and High Tide.

Clarisse Makundul Productions is a new theatre production company dedicated to presenting diverse voices. It seeks to challenge beliefs, broaden minds and promote social discourse, offering a platform for storytellers and creators to collaborate and work on projects from inception of the idea to staging and production. Forthcoming productions include a rehearsed reading of Facing Mother by Jean-René Lemoine at the Park Theatre in November 2022, and a full production of Under the Kundè Tree by Clarisse Makundul in May 2023.




Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Photo
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Clown
The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has announced the title of its 2023 pantomime, along with the return of a local panto favourite, following the success of its current production, Dick Whittington and His Cat Tweedy, which many are calling the theatre's 'biggest and best pantomime to date'.
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month Photo
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month
The West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical UK tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February running until 05 March  following a Christmas season at Leeds playhouse.
Robin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCH Photo
Robin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCH
After the pandemic torpedoed his debut tour, comedian and actor Robin Morgan (Mock The Week, The News Quiz, The Now Show and This England) is back with a new show, Snip Snip, B*tch.
John Godber Company Presents BOUNCERS in Association With CAST In Doncaster, For The Theat Photo
John Godber Company Presents BOUNCERS in Association With CAST In Doncaster, For The Theatre's 10th Birthday
Yorkshire touring theatre company, the John Godber Company is bringing John Godber's iconic Yorkshire play 'Bouncers' to CAST in Doncaster as a part of the theatre's 10th Birthday celebrations this January, and then touring the North of England throughout the Spring!

