Now Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West End

Hadestown, the acclaimed Broadway musical phenomenon by singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin makes its long-awaited West End premiere in February 2024 at the Lyric Theatre. ‘An epic celebration of music, togetherness and hope’ (Forbes) HADESTOWN is the winner of 8 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Hadestown is at the Lyric Theatre from 10 Feb 2024