Now On Sale: Sam Mendes' THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE in the West End

Tickets From £24.00 for The Motive And The Cue

Following a highly acclaimed, sold-out run at The National Theatre, The Motive and the Cue transfers to the West End for a strictly limited 15-week run, playing at the Noël Coward Theatre from 9 December.



Academy Award®, Tony Award® and Golden Globe winner Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy, The Ferryman) directs this startling production based on the making of Richard Burton and John Gielgud’s Hamlet on Broadway. Celebrated as ‘a love letter to theatre’ (Evening Standard), the fierce and funny new play by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) offers a glimpse into the politics of a rehearsal room and the relationship between art and celebrity.



Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title role in an experimental new production of Hamlet under John Gielgud’s exacting direction. But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel.



A ‘brilliant, compassionate new play’ (Financial Times) powered by ‘dazzling performances’ (Time Out), don’t miss Johnny Flynn, Mark Gatiss and Tuppence Middleton as Burton, Gielgud and Taylor.

Full West End casting to be announced.

The Motive and the Cue is at the Noël Coward Theatre from 9 December 2023 - 23 March 2024