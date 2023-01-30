Norwegian National Theatre Brings Star Cast For DANCE OF DEATH At The Coronet Theatre

Three of Scandinavia's most celebrated actors will perform together on stage when The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet Theatre, following its sell-out Little Eyolf, with Strindberg's savagely comic domestic drama, Dance of Death. The production is currently playing to sell out audiences at The National Theatre of Norway.

On a remote island off the coast of Sweden, Alice and Edgar are locked in a furiously dysfunctional marriage. As their 25th anniversary approaches they lurch between mutual derision and dependency, their sparring both harrowing and hilarious. And then Alice's cousin Kurt arrives and finds himself in the middle of the couple's vicious games.

Marit Moum Aune, one of Norway's most renowned directors and choreographers, was previously at The Coronet with The Lady from the Sea. For this production she directs eminent film, stage and TV stars Thorbjørn Harr, Pia Tjelta and Jon Øigarden in a fiery new version of Strindberg's classic.

"Every single look and every single line is charged with an undercurrent of tension that fills the entire stage." Klassekampen

Pia Tjelta is a leading Scandinavian stage and screen actor. She starred in both Little Eyolf and The Lady from the Sea, which enjoyed huge success at the Coronet Theatre. She is internationally known for TV including Hidden, Beck, and Made in Oslo, and films including Buddy, An Enemy of the People, Diorama and Blind Spot for which she won the Silver Shell for Best Actress at The San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Thorbjørn Harr is a multi award-winning actor, internationally known for his leading roles in the TV series Vikings and Norsemen, the films Younger, Bel Canto, Against Moscow, Children, Three Wishes for Cinderella and Stockholm amongst others. His latest film Full Cover was released in 2022.

Jon Øigarden is known for TV series such A Storm for Christmas on Netflix and Norsemen. He has played in several international films such as Dag, 22 July, Gold Run, The Birdcatcher and Mammon, which won Best TV Drama at the 45th International Emmy Awards

Strindberg is considered to be one of the originators of the modern prose play, often shocking society with his ideas and defiance of convention. Writing at the same time that Ibsen and Munch were producing their finest work, they created the dark, often comic Scandinavian voice that is still reflected in Scandi-noir film and tv productions today, and could be regarded as the founders of domestic drama.

Composer: Nils Petter Molvær. Lighting Designer: Agnethe Tellefsen. Sound Designer: Bendik Toming. Translation: Kjell Askildsen

In Norwegian with English sur titles Age guidance 14+

Running Time: 90 mins no interval

Thur 16 - Fri 31 March 7.30pm

Tickets: standard: £40, £30, £20 concessions: 20% off

020 3642 6606

thecoronettheatre.com (no booking fee)