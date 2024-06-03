Nominations Open for 2024 Black British Theatre Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nominations are now open for the 2024 Black British Theatre Awards.

This year's Black British Theatre Awards Nominations 2024 will include productions from 1st August 2023 to 31st July 2024.

The Black British Theatre Awards was established to highlight and celebrate the influence of Black performers and creatives in the UK’s artistic legacy, and the impact of their contributions on an International level.

Black british performers and creatives have been contributing significantly to theatre since before the first major influx of africans and caribbeans into britain during the 1950’s. Their arrival generated a rich cultural influence and a whole new way of approaching theatre. Over these 70 years, there has been a notable lack of recognition but an abundance of black talent. Although it is slowly being addressed, bbta’s plan is to amplify the positivity of talent and creativity in uk theatre. These awards are a vehicle to do so and a means of celebrating the achievements of individuals across all creative fields in the theatre industry.

Nomination criteria

Nominees must be a Black British national of African and/or cCribbean descent or of mixed ethnicity of African and/or Caribbean descent. They can also be a long term resident in the UK (three years or more) of African and/or Caribbean descent or of mixed ethnicity of African and/or Caribbean descent.

Productions must have at least 50% of Black performers in the cast of African and/or Caribbean descent or of mixed ethnicity of African and/ or Caribbean descent and the production can also be of Black subject matter.

Note: if not born in the UK - needs to have lived and worked in the uk for the last 3 years.

