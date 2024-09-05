Nina Conti Brings WHO'S FACE IS IT ANYWAY? to the Apollo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following countless five star reviews at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, virtuoso ventriloquist, BAFTA nominee and British Comedy Award winner Nina Conti is to bring her spectacular brand-new live show ‘Whose Face Is It Anyway?’ to London’s West End this Christmas.

The critically acclaimed Conti will give two exclusive performances at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, on Monday 9th and Monday 16th December 2024, 7.30pm.

And to follow on from her smash-hit month at the Fringe, Conti recently announced she would be heading out on a 21-date tour across the UK in 2025, from Thursday 16th January – Thursday 6th March 2025.

Tickets for Conti’s West End dates and 2025 UK tour are on general sale now at ninaontour.com. Full breakdown of listings information and performance dates below.

On bringing her new show to the West End this Christmas, Conti said: “Thrilled to be announcing some big dates in my hometown and can’t wait to perform with a London audience. I’m naturally quite shy, and most audiences are shy too, but the ventriloquist mask lets a happy idiot, who gives not a damn about tomorrow, take over. Hello London you legend – let’s make it happen.”

With her beloved monkey in tow, join Conti for ‘Whose Face Is It Anyway?’ as she presents an unparalleled, unscripted new show that delves deep into who we are, hijacking faces to spark a bold, hysterical reality warp.

Conti’s return to this year’s Fringe followed her previous critically acclaimed hour ‘The Dating Show’, which debuted at the Pleasance in 2022 to rave reviews, before touring the globe with a sell-out UK tour, shows at the Sydney Opera House, and culminating with a two-week residency at New York’s Soho Playhouse. You can watch ‘The Dating Show’ special on Nina’s YouTube channel here.

Elsewhere, Nina recently enjoyed the world premiere of her narrative film directorial debut ‘Sunlight’, which played to numerous screenings and rave reviews at the relaunched Edinburgh International Film Festival in August.

Set in New Mexico, the film is a darkly funny and unconventional love story between a man and a woman who doesn’t want to come out of a monkey suit. In a clever reference to Conti’s own ventriloquism act, which throughout her career has seen her voicing her uncensored thoughts via a monkey puppet, this film is the upshot.

The film co-stars and was co-written with Shenoah Allen, of the Pyjama Men duo, and is executive produced by This Is Spinal Tap creator Christopher Guest. Earlier in the year, Sunlight featured as part of the BFI and British Council’s annual ‘GREAT 8’ showcase at Cannes, which presents new feature films from the UK’s most exciting first and second-time filmmakers to international distributors and festival programmers.

In a continuation of her work with Christopher Guest, Nina has also recently finished filming as part of the cast of the upcoming sequel to the 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap.

Across her career, comedian and ventriloquist Conti has won a British Comedy Award, stormed 'Live at the Apollo', 'Russell Howard's Good News' & 'Sunday Night at the Palladium', and made a BAFTA nominated film - all without moving her lips.

Nina began her career as an actress at the Royal Shakespeare Company before the genius, and anarchic theatre director Ken Campbell inspired her to become a ventriloquist.

In 2008 she won the prestigious Barry Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for her solo show Complete and Utter Conti.

Other television credits include QI, The John Bishop Show and Chris O'Dowd's HBO series Family Tree. She was also a regular in Sony award-winning BBC Radio 4 show Clare and the Community.

Her directorial debut, Her Master's Voice, in which she took the bereaved puppets of her mentor, Ken Campbell, to a puppet graveyard in Kentucky, won her a BAFTA nomination and a Grierson Award.

